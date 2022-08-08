Jarrod Bearden

Jarrod Bearden was charged Monday with two crimes following his nonviolent Aug. 2 escape from the Santa Fe County jail.

The inmate was recaptured the next day at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center on Beckner Road, authorities said.

According to a statement of probable cause filed in Magistrate Court on Monday, Bearden used the personal information of an inmate in the same jail pod to trick correction officers into releasing him. He was charged with escaping from jail and theft of identity, according to court records.

