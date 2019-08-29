Court boxes out Serna; Scott Fuqua running for DA

In the wisest move of summer, the state Supreme Court has scotched a longer term for Santa Fe-area District Attorney Marco Serna and other prosecutors across the state.
Serna is more interested in his campaign for Congress than in prosecuting criminals. That’s why I’m happy the court has taken away what would have been a soft place for him to land if he loses the congressional race.
This was a real possibility until the court stepped in.
State legislators and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham last spring approved an elephantine bill that would have moved elections for district attorneys to the same year as races for governor.
Part of the fallout would have extended Serna’s term from four years to six years. Instead of having to leave office at the end of 2020, he could have remained the district attorney through 2022.
The Supreme Court closed this avenue with an order stating that a six-year term would violate the state constitution.
Justice was served. Serna shouldn’t receive more job security after his halfhearted work as a prosecutor.
With Serna boxed out, the race for district attorney has its first contender.
He is Scott Fuqua, 44, who has experience in public and private law offices.
“I’m seeking the job because I think I can do it well,” Fuqua told me.
Raised in the Republican stronghold of Portales, Fuqua has been a Democrat throughout adulthood.
“I might have registered as an independent in the beginning. I really don’t remember. But I’ve been a Democrat for more than 20 years,” he said.
Fuqua graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in his hometown, then went to law school at the University of Chicago.
After clerking for a justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court, he spent five years in the litigation section of a large firm in Dallas.
He is probably best known for his work under New Mexico Attorney General Gary King from 2007-14.
In a high-profile case, Fuqua represented a state district judge from Albuquerque who had ruled any perceived prohibitions on same-sex marriage were unconstitutional. The state Supreme Court soon after recognized same-sex marriage as being legal.
Fuqua for three years was director of the attorney general’s litigation division. This experience parallels that of a district attorney supervising an office of prosecutors.
He said he declined to reapply for his job after Hector Balderas became attorney general in 2015. Fuqua has since been in solo private practice. But he worked on a contract for Balderas in a case King had botched.
Like all attorneys general, King was supposed to enforce the state public records law. He instead withheld thousands of records about his controversial Animal Cruelty Task Force.
It had raided Hispanic farms and ranches, killing 4,000 chickens on unproven claims of cockfighting. King’s raiders claimed without evidence that the birds were fed steroids, so his task force killed them to protect the food chain.
Marcy Britton, an animal rights activist, believed the raids were illegal and an abuse of the attorney general’s powers. She sued King for all documents and correspondence about his task force.
After Balderas took office, Fuqua became a $150-an-hour contract attorney on the case. He admitted King had wrongly denied Britton public records for five years. Fuqua, though, said she was not entitled to monetary damages.
Britton won the case and the possibility of financial compensation but is still trying to negotiate a settlement with the Attorney General’s Office.
Fuqua said he primarily would be an administrator if elected district attorney. He kept open the possibility of trying some cases himself, though he would not displace his assistants to take highly publicized matters for himself.
“That’s not at all my style,” he said.
Fuqua said he likes some of Serna’s policies. One is a preprosecution diversion program involving defendants with drug or alcohol dependency.
Even so, Fuqua said, many of these cases involve theft or other crimes, not simple possession of an illegal drug. The defendants should be punished for the underlying criminal conduct, he said.
Fuqua might face competition for the Democratic nomination in the primary next June. Now that the seat is open, more candidates are likely to emerge. Three Democrats and one Republican ran for district attorney in 2016, and the race next year could be similar.
A contested election would be welcome. Until the Supreme Court ruled, people had joked about sending Serna to Congress to get him out of the District Attorney’s Office.
It wasn’t a laughing matter. The last thing this state needs is to endorse the Peter Principle for politicians.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news.