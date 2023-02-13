Gary Elkins lost a gallbladder but gained a wife earlier this month at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.

It wasn't the dream reggae wedding in Las Vegas, Nev., 68-year-old Gary and 61-year-old Susie had envisioned, but they were able to exchange vows in a Bob Marley-themed ceremony Feb. 6 — the Jamaican musician's birthday — in the hospital's third-floor chapel.

The Santa Fe couple were preparing to leave for Las Vegas when the groom-to-be was afflicted by a terrible pain.