PGary Elkins, 68, and his bride Susie, 61, shown Monday at their Santa Fe home. The couple missed out on their ideal reggae nuptials in Las Vegas, Nev., this month when Gary had to have surgery. But the wedding still went down on Bob Marley's birthday at the chapel in Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Gary Elkins lost a gallbladder but gained a wife earlier this month at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
It wasn't the dream reggae wedding in Las Vegas, Nev., 68-year-old Gary and 61-year-old Susie had envisioned, but they were able to exchange vows in a Bob Marley-themed ceremony Feb. 6 — the Jamaican musician's birthday — in the hospital's third-floor chapel.
The Santa Fe couple were preparing to leave for Las Vegas when the groom-to-be was afflicted by a terrible pain.
They hurried to Christus St. Vincent, and the next thing they knew, Gary Elkins was being taken to a surgery room to have a gallstone and his gallbladder removed.
As he recovered over the next few days, the couple wondered if they would miss their chance to marry on Feb. 6, a day that was special to them — in particular Gary, who is a big fan of reggae music.
"We didn't want to let the date slip by because we specifically wanted to do it on Bob Marley's birthday," Gary Elkins said. "So we said, 'We can try to come up with a plan, or wait a year.'
"Waiting a year just did not seem like a reasonable possibility," he added.
"We were just really ready to get married, you know?" Susie Elkins said.
Their friend Kathy Hargrove, who was set to officiate their wedding, stepped in to save the day.
Hargrove learned the night before their wedding day they were determined to marry, even if it meant a ceremony in a hospital chapel; she rushed out the next morning to address the couple's "flower emergency." She recalled telling workers at the flower shop Susie's bouquet had to filled with "happy flowers."
"They were in the hospital — they couldn't have typical roses or anything like that. It had to be happy flowers," Hargrove said.
Gary changed out of his hospital gown and the couple donned matching Rastafari hats for their unusual nuptials at Christus St. Vincent. And after their first kiss as husband and wife, they danced to Marley’s song "One Love."
Although they missed out on their wedding trip to Las Vegas, the Elkinses are still planning to honeymoon in Puerto Vallarta when Gary is fully recovered.
Arturo Delgado, a spokesman for Christus St. Vincent, said the hospital wasn't involved in arranging the chapel wedding for the Elkinses. Nonetheless, he wrote in an email, "We are delighted that the couple was able to use it for such a special day. We wish them a happy and healthy marriage."
Delgado added, "Weddings in our chapel are rare and we are happy they'll have such wonderful memory of the hospital."
The newlyweds had met on an online dating site about seven years ago, when they both lived in Texas.
Neither had any experience finding love in the virtual world, so they enlisted the help of family members to create their profiles, they said.
When they first met, they felt the spark of a relationship that would blossom.
"It's really kind of hard to explain, but when you meet somebody, you just get these inner feelings about what kind of soul that person has. I felt this is a person with a really good soul, somebody that I can always depend on and trust," Gary Elkins said of his first encounter with Susie.
The pair moved to Santa Fe a year later.
In many ways, they are opposites, which has enhanced their relationship, they said. Susie, with her adventurous spirit, has coaxed Gary to do things he never would have tried on his own, and his calm and mellow personality reels her in when she gets a little too wild.
Both are music fans who share their favorite genres and artists with each other. On their second date, Gary took his future wife to a reggae concert, introducing the sounds she, too, would grow to love.
"I [had] never heard of reggae when I met Gary, and he was so in love with it," Susie Elkins said. "I enjoyed how much he enjoyed it. You know, like he was having so much fun with it, but that was also fun for me."
Sharing each other's music has helped them understand each other better, she said.
"They have blended their lives beautifully together," Hargrove said. "She accepted his love of reggae, he accepted her love of leopard print — and together they have a lot of fun."