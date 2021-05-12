A Santa Fe couple struck by a snowplow at a dark intersection downtown with inoperable streetlights have filed a lawsuit against Public Service Company of New Mexico, the electric utility that maintains Santa Fe’s streetlights.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in District Court, alleges PNM failed to keep city streets safe for pedestrians in Santa Fe.
“PNM had a responsibility to keep the lights of Santa Fe on and to fix lights when they were told lights were out,” attorney Lee Hunt wrote in an email Wednesday. “PNM failed to live up to its obligation and Joe and Toni Fammartino have suffered tremendously because of PNM’s failure.”
A spokeswoman for PNM declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.
According to the 14-page lawsuit, Joseph Fammartino and his wife, Toni, suffered severe injuries the night of Jan. 11, 2019, as they tried to cross Galisteo Street at Paseo de Peralta, “where the streetlights directly above a marked crosswalk were not working.”
Hunt said in a telephone interview that Joseph Fammartino, a longtime and “extremely specialized” eye surgeon, suffered a traumatic brain injury, as well as facial fractures.
“He has never been able to work as a doctor again,” he said.
A report of the incident by Santa Fe police said the intersection was “extremely dark” when the Fammartinos were hit.
“The only lighting at the intersection was the traffic signals,” police wrote. “No street lights were on.”
The streetlights over the crosswalk and “others generally illuminating the area” had been reported out to PNM since October and November of 2018, the lawsuit states.
“Although having been notified of the outages, PNM made no effort to repair any of the streetlights but one and negligently botched its repair,” according to the lawsuit. “As a consequence, the intersection was totally dark when the Fammartinos attempted to cross the street at the intersection.”
A franchise agreement between the city and PNM required the utility to “install and maintain in good order and condition” all poles, lines, lamps, wires and other appurtenances used in its system, the lawsuit states.
“The maintenance of the city’s streetlights was essentially a separate profit center for PNM,” according to the lawsuit. “PNM billed the city directly for essentially all of its streetlighting maintenance efforts and required the city to pay all amounts billed within thirty (30) days of receiving the bill for PNM’s services.”
The lawsuit alleges PNM made little effort on its own to learn of streetlight outages in Santa Fe and instead depended almost entirely on residents to report any streetlight outages.
“PNM generally used but a single crew of two linemen and a foreman to address all of the reported streetlight outages, whatever the volume, whatever the time of the year, and whatever the risks the outages presented to the citizens, pedestrians and driving public,” the lawsuit states.
The driver of the city-owned snowplow who hit the couple told police he didn’t see anyone crossing the street. In fact, he left the scene after the incident, telling police he didn’t know he had hit anyone.
The Fammartinos filed a tort claim notice, a precursor to a lawsuit, against the city, which reached an out-of-court settlement with the couple.
“The city took responsibility and resolved the case very early on, so they accepted their part of it,” said Hunt, who couldn’t remember the exact amount of the settlement or whether it included a confidentiality provision.
The lawsuit against PNM comes as the city embarks on a streetlight conversion project to switch from high-sodium bulbs to energy-efficient LEDs.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.