An Española couple have filed a federal lawsuit against the city, alleging they were denied water service for three years — even as they had a new baby — because the previous owners of their home hadn't paid the water bill.
Darren Herrera and Paula Garcia say in their complaint filed Thursday in U.S. District Court that in 2015 they began renting a mobile home in Española from the family of a deceased woman who previously lived there. The water service was still in her name, the complaint says, so they would take the bill, along with money for the payment, to the woman's heirs.
What they didn't realize, the complaint says, is their landlords were not using the money to cover the city water costs.
In December 2016, the city disconnected their water service for nonpayment, the couple say.
That same month, they say, they purchased the mobile home from the deceased woman's family and applied to have the water service transferred into their names, but the city refused unless they paid the $1,950 due on the woman's account.
After providing proof they had purchased the mobile home, the lawsuit says, the couple were provided water service until February 2017. Then the city shut it off again and told them they would need to pay the past due amount to get it reconnected.
City manager Xavier Martinez declined to comment on the case, except to say he was familiar with it and that it was being reviewed by city attorneys.
The plaintiffs are a 60-year-old disabled man and his 50-year-old partner, who works 20 hours per week for $9 per hour, according to the lawsuit.
Their attorney writes in the complaint that they were never told they had a right to a hearing on the matter, which was a violation of their due process rights.
The couple began hauling water from a relative's home, which they stored in a drum outside their house. They used buckets to bring water inside to flush the toilet, wash and cook, the complaint says.
They bathed at relatives' homes.
In the meantime, they continued reaching out to the city, the complaint says, adding they were told on several occasions someone would look into the matter. But they were never offered a solution beyond paying the outstanding bill on the deceased woman's account. City employees also told them the records regarding their account were stored in boxes and it would take weeks to find them, the complaint says.
In 2018, Garcia gave birth to the couple's daughter in the home with no running water, according to the suit.
Even in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the couple's complaint says, the city continued to tell them they could only get water service if they paid the deceased woman's bill.
Civil rights attorney Richard Rosenstock became involved in the issue in March 2020. He wrote a letter to city officials, telling them the couple's child was ill and that the city was "playing with fire." He asked the city to provide water to the family while the matter was being resolved.
Rosenstock did not respond to a call seeking comment Thursday.
The couple seek an unspecified amount in compensatory and punitive damages, plus legal costs.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.