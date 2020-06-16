A couple moving from Artesia to Santa Fe were arrested Monday, accused of burglarizing Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch near Stanley.
Melanie Villegas, 25, and her husband Daryl Carson, 31, face one charge each of nonresidential burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property and larceny after Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies said they went onto the property at 49 Zorro Ranch Road.
The couple are suspected of breaking into a storage container and taking the radiator of a French antique Citroën car that was converted into a mirror with glass shelving, according to a statement of probable cause filed Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. The mirror is worth about $500.
When questioned by a deputy, Villegas said they decided to stop at the property because they recently watched a documentary about the ranch.
In May, Netflix released a four-part documentary titled Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, which includes interviews with victims of the convicted sex offender, who died by suicide in late August while in jail in New York.
Several women have said Epstein raped them at the ranch while they were underage.
Property security guard Amber Chavez was the first to spot Villegas and Carson when she noticed a black Dodge truck on the property, according to the statement.
When she attempted to contact Carson, he tried to drive away, but she told him, "Don't do that, I have a gun and the police are on their way," the statement says.
The couple told a deputy they got onto the property via a county road, but Villegas later said they lifted a post to open a fence, the statements says.
Security guard Cynthia Cano said she observed a cut fence on the southwest corner of the property with tire tracks appearing to match those of Villegas and Carson's truck, according to the statement.
Although the couple denied having any weapons in their vehicle, a deputy found two firearms, as well as a large set of bolt cutters and a small crowbar inside the truck, the statement says.
On Tuesday, Santa Fe County Magistrate George Anaya Jr. released Villegas and Carson on $2,500 unsecured appearance bonds.
Each has a docket call scheduled July 8 in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.