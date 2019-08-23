Police arrested Santa Fe County Utilities Division Director John Dupuis on suspicion of aggravated drunken driving, a criminal complaint says, after officers found him asleep in a Toyota 4Runner on the 300 block of Guadalupe Street just before 9 p.m. Aug. 15.
Dupuis, 37, who told police he had gone to Cowgirl BBQ to eat after playing volleyball and consumed a margarita about 30 to 45 minutes before police found him, had a “strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath” and bloodshot and watery eyes, the complaint says.
“I asked him if his intention was to drive home once he got into his vehicle and he advised me, ‘Yes,’ ” Officer Joshua Ramirez wrote in his report. “He advised me he just lives two blocks away.”
Police arrested Dupuis on suspicion of aggravated DWI after he refused chemical testing, police spokesman Greg Gurulé said.
Dupuis, who did not return a message seeking comment Friday, began working as the county’s Utilities Division director in July 2017. He is paid $95,000 a year.
“Driving under the influence is a serious problem in Santa Fe County and New Mexico,” county spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said in an email. “We expect all county employees to not drink and drive. Further comment regarding the charge against Mr. Dupuis would be inappropriate, given the early stages of relevant proceedings.”