Santa Fe County has contracted with Star Paving of Albuquerque to repave stretches of Agua Fría Street, Henry Lynch Road, Lopez Lane and Caja del Oro Grant Road in and around the village of Agua Fría by the end of the year.

Roadwork is expected to begin Monday, with crews working from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“In an effort to expedite work and to minimize disruptions to businesses, Santa Fe County may allow the contractor to work on Saturdays,” the county said in a news release.

