Emiliano Mendoza, a senior sign technician with Santa Fe County, fixes a stop sign at the corner of Agua Fría Road and Henry Lynch Road on Wednesday. Agua Fría Street from Lopez Lane to Skeeter Lane is slated to get repaved, starting Monday.
Santa Fe County has contracted with Star Paving of Albuquerque to repave stretches of Agua Fría Street, Henry Lynch Road, Lopez Lane and Caja del Oro Grant Road in and around the village of Agua Fría by the end of the year.
Roadwork is expected to begin Monday, with crews working from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“In an effort to expedite work and to minimize disruptions to businesses, Santa Fe County may allow the contractor to work on Saturdays,” the county said in a news release.
The repaving work will take place in six phases, during which each road under construction will be closed to all but local traffic and emergency vehicles and opened at the end of each day.
“Motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists are urged to seek alternate routes,” the news release states. “Expect a full detour and allow additional time to negotiate these road closures.”
Phase 1: Agua Fría Street between Willy Road and Lopez Lane.
Phase 2: Henry Lynch Road from Agua Fría Street to Wofford Lane.
Phase 3: Agua Fría Street from Skeeter Lane to San Ysidro Crossing.
Phase 4: Agua Fría Street from San Ysidro Crossing to Lopez Lane.
Phase 5: Lopez Lane from Agua Fría Street to Rufina Street.
Phase 6: Caja del Oro Grant Road from Agua Fría Street to Camino Cementerio.