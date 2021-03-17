Santa Fe County is estimated to receive $29 million in federal coronavirus relief funding according to a county spokeswoman.
President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan last week approving $1.9 trillion in stimulus funds for cash-straped businesses, state and municipalities. Approximately $130 billion of those funds will be disbursed directly to local governments.
The county is expected to spend the funds in a similar way to its CARES Act distribution, which was heavily pointed toward direct assistance for businesses and residents, Carmelina Hart, county spokeswoman wrote in an email.
In September, the county was allocated $10.5 million from an $100-million pool of funds made available by the state. The city of Santa Fe received $17.5 million from the disbursement.
On Monday, the city of Santa Fe announced that it was estimated to receive $15.4 million from the relief package, but were waiting to hear more from the U.S. Department of Treasury on how and what the city can spend the funds on.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.