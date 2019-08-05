In a shakeup that resembles a game of musical chairs, Santa Fe County Manager Katherine Miller reassigned a handful of high-level staff, sparking whispers within the County Administration Building about the glaring changes in top management.
“I know there are rumors about, like, demotions and fights — none of that is true,” County Commissioner Anna Hamilton, who chairs the Board of County Commissioners, said Monday. “The commissioners got briefed on this the whole way along.”
Hamilton said all the changes were done “cooperatively.”
“I think it’s one of Katherine’s real strengths to try to find people’s strengths and use them to the best advantage, and I think this is kind of a reflection of that,” she said.
Among the changes:
u Tony Flores, who had been deputy county manager for about four years, is now director of the Public Works Department. Flores, who has served as facilities director, purchasing director and capital projects manager during his tenure with the county, succeeds Michael Kelly, who is now deputy director of public works.
u Gregory “Greg” Shaffer is now serving as interim deputy county manager, his third job change in less than two years. Shaffer once was the county attorney but left in 2017 after former Gov. Susana Martinez appointed him to a seat on the First Judicial District Court. After Shaffer lost election in the Democratic primary in June 2018, he went back to work for the county as its human resources director, a post he has held until his promotion to interim deputy county manager.
u Sonya Quintana, the county’s assistant Human Resources director, will helm the department on an interim basis. Last year, the city tried to recruit Quintana as its assistant HR director, but she turned the job down after the county offered her a raise.
In an email, county spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said staff changes are not uncommon, calling them “part of business as usual in a governmental agency.”
“Most often,” she wrote, “when there is a vacancy, management looks internally for individuals with skills in the needed field to fill the position on an interim basis until a permanent replacement can be made. Sometimes the interim changes become permanent if it is the right fit.”
Of the 23 employees who have left the county this year, including 14 retirements, nine were upper-level staff, she wrote.
“In Santa Fe there is a very limited pool of qualified candidates for high level positions,” Hart wrote. “It is not uncommon when the city of Santa Fe or state of New Mexico have a change in administrations there is a great deal of movement of experienced staff amongst these governmental agencies and therefore at the County, as well, as a response to the loss of staff to the other entities. The same is true with retirements, when someone leaves, the vacancy usually needs to be filled in order to keep the department running smoothly.”
Hart did not respond to follow-up questions — including salary changes as a result of staff reassignments, when the changes went into effect and whether Shaffer would be interim deputy county manager for the foreseeable future since the county isn’t advertising the job online.
She also didn’t answer whether Flores’ move was considered a demotion.
Hamilton called Flores’ reassignment a “linchpin” move.
“He was a fabulous deputy manager, but he was also so uniquely qualified to try to … help ongoing issues in public works with how to manage projects so they were done efficiently and on time and on budget,” she said. “He agreed that he was really good at that and agreed to move over, wanted to take that challenge.”
Flores did not return a message seeking comment; Hamilton said he wasn’t demoted.
“I would never have wanted to see Tony demoted in any way, so that was a cooperative thing,” she said.
Asked what was — or wasn’t — happening in the Public Works Department to prompt Miller to move Flores, Hamilton said the answer was complex.
“I don’t think it was any one thing,” she said. “I think it was just a legacy of mostly project management … lots of individually talented people but projects not getting done on time and on budget, so you really need to kind of have more leadership in terms of project management. That’s my perception.”
Hamilton called Flores an “incredible asset” to the county.
“I couldn’t think of anybody who would be better giving some new leadership to public works,” she said.
