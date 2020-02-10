Rio Arriba County has agreed to pay "a substantial amount of money" to a developmentally delayed student who was tased by a sheriff's deputy at Española Valley High School in May 2019.
How much the county paid the boy, now 16, was unclear Monday because State District Judge Francis J. Matthew ordered the parties not to discuss the amount at a settlement approval hearing Monday.
The boy's attorney, Shannon L. Kennedy, had asked the judge to close the hearing to the media, arguing the boy's privacy interests "far outweigh" the right of the public to know the amount of the settlement.
Mathew, who had already granted Kennedy's motion allowing the agreement to be filed under seal, declined to close the hearing but directed the parties not to discuss the amount of the settlement or the boy's medical issues in open court.
Kennedy told the court the settlement was for "a substantial amount" and will be invested in an account that would be "paid out conservatively" to the boy over time.
A criminal case against former Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Barnes is pending.
The state Attorney General's Office charged Barnes with child abuse, false imprisonment, aggravated battery and violation of ethical principals of public service in November after he was seen on video tasing the boy multiple times during an altercation at the school.
Video showed the deputy entering a room where school security staff were questioning the boy, who had been detained on suspicion of drug activity. The boy had refused to be searched.
The deputy threatened to handcuff the boy, saying, "I'll put his little ass in handcuffs and take him to Santa Fe."
He then ordered the student to stand up, asking, "Are you going to be cooperative or uncooperative?"
"What do you think I'm doing?" the boy answered, before calling the deputy a derogatory name.
Barnes and a security guard then grabbed the boy and a brief struggle ensued, according to the video.
"I'm going to [expletive] tase you," Barnes said, and then immediately fired the device into the boy's chest at close range, sending him to the floor, face down. The security guard placed his knee on the back of the boy's neck. Barnes administered two additional shocks as the boy lay screaming on the floor.
Barnes wrote in his report the boy had been orally uncooperative and would not allow security staff to search him.
