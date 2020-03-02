Rio Arriba County and Española Public Schools have agreed to pay about $1.3 million to a special-education student who was tased multiple times by a sheriff's deputy in May at Española Valley High School.
The state District Court in Santa Fe approved the settlement agreement during a hearing last month in a lawsuit filed by the mother of the boy, who is now 16. The amount of the settlement was not made public at that time, however, because District Judge Francis Mathew ordered the parties in the case not to discuss the dollar figure or the boy's medical issues at the hearing. The judge also allowed the settlement to filed under seal at the request of the boy's attorney, Sharon Kennedy.
The agreement calls for the money to be invested in an account and "paid out conservatively" to the boy over time.
"The court approved the settlement on the advice of the court appointed guardian ad [litem], who has ensured proceeds of the settlement benefit only the boy and assist him to overcome the trauma that resulted from [former deputy] Jeremy Barnes' betrayal of his authority and the boy's trust," Kennedy wrote in a news release on the settlement.
"The boy and his family are grateful for the resources to remedy the harms and losses caused by Officer Barnes' actions," Kennedy wrote. "They would like both the public and student resource officers to appreciate that harm is massive and the losses enduring. We are all better served when students respect authority, not fear or revile it."
Resource officers are armed law enforcement officers who work on school campuses.
"In the wake of the incident, Española Public Schools now requires student resource officers to complete training specific to disabilities and adolescent psychology withing their first semester on the job," Kennedy added in the statement.
The tasing incident, which drew widespread criticism after the deputy's lapel camera video of it was made public, in part prompted legislation that calls for special training for officers who work on public school and university campuses. House Bill 184, which also provides funding for such training through the state's Law Enforcement Protection Fund, passed the House on a vote of 62-1 and received a unanimous vote at in the Senate on Feb. 20, the last day of the legislative session.
A criminal case against Barnes and a separate civil case against the Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff James Lujan and Barnes are pending.
The state Attorney General's Office charged Barnes with child abuse, false imprisonment, aggravated battery and violation of ethical principals of public service.
Barnes' video showed the deputy entering a room at Española Valley High School where school security staff were questioning the boy, who had been detained on suspicion of drug activity. The boy had refused to be searched.
The deputy threatened to handcuff the boy and then ordered him to stand up. He asked the student, "Are you going to be cooperative or uncooperative?"
"What do you think I'm doing?" the boy answered, before calling the deputy a derogatory name.
Barnes and a security guard then grabbed the boy and a brief struggle ensued, according to the video.
"I'm going to [expletive] tase you," Barnes said, and then immediately fired the device into the boy's chest at close range, sending him to the floor, face down. The security guard placed his knee on the back of the boy's neck. Barnes administered two additional shocks as the boy lay screaming on the floor.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.