Residents of the Rancho Viejo subdivision and other drivers who pass through the area to reach businesses and schools south of Santa Fe should plan to spend extra time on the road starting May 22.

Crews will begin building a roundabout at the intersection of Richards Avenue and Avenida del Sur, leading to shutdowns of roadway segments for up to 60 days, said Ivan Trujillo, Santa Fe County's engineering services manager.

"We are working with the contractor to shorten the duration as much as we possibly can," Trujillo said Tuesday. "Weather is the only variable we can't control."

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

