Residents of the Rancho Viejo subdivision and other drivers who pass through the area to reach businesses and schools south of Santa Fe should plan to spend extra time on the road starting May 22.
Crews will begin building a roundabout at the intersection of Richards Avenue and Avenida del Sur, leading to shutdowns of roadway segments for up to 60 days, said Ivan Trujillo, Santa Fe County's engineering services manager.
"We are working with the contractor to shorten the duration as much as we possibly can," Trujillo said Tuesday. "Weather is the only variable we can't control."
He said the contractor, AUI Inc. of Albuquerque, has an incentive to finish the job on time: It will be fined $1,000 for every day the project lasts beyond the 60-day deadline.
Trujillo and some Santa Fe County commissioners said they understand the project — part of an effort almost two decades in the making, with a price tag of about $21 million — will inconvenience motorists, who will have to drive alternate routes to avoid the Richards Avenue shutdown.
"We respect time concerns," Trujillo said, adding the county decided to shut down both lanes of traffic to get the job done within two months rather than closing just one lane, which would have extended the project's timeline.
The project comes as city and county residents continue to navigate around a closed stretch of West Alameda Street on Santa Fe's northwest side, where two concrete culverts collapsed in late March.
City officials said in a news release Tuesday the closed section of West Alameda could reopen in August, with the design phase nearing completion and final approval of designs expected next week. A community meeting is planned May 30 with updates.
Officials have said the city plans to not only repair damage on Alameda but also make road improvements, including bike lanes and sidewalks from Calle Nopal to Siler Road.
County Commissioner Hank Hughes said Rancho Viejo residents have been voicing concerns about the upcoming shutdown on Richards Avenue. "I don't blame them," he added.
"Unfortunately, the closure is going to be 60 days when we thought it was going to be 30 days," he said.
The county has been working on the project, known as the Northeast/Southeast Connector Roads Project, for nearly 20 years. It includes almost four miles of new roadway and six roundabouts, with waterlines and broadband cables installed throughout.
The northeast section involves construction of roads and two roundabouts between Dinosaur Trail to the west of Richards Avenue and Rabbit Road to the east, giving drivers a direct route between them. Those now driving west from Rabbit Road must travel through the Oshara Village subdivision.
The southeast connector will serve as an alternative route from Rabbit Road to Avenida del Sur to reduce traffic congestion along Richards Avenue.
"The constituents want it," Hansen said of the project. "It's always inconvenient when you build roads, but we need to get this done. And we finally have the money, which is the most important thing."
Some Rancho Viejo residents have taken their concerns to social media, expressing surprise at the news of the coming shutdown and frustrations about how it might affect them.
Marcia Kaplan, president of the board of the Rancho Viejo South Community Association, wrote in an email to Rancho Viejo residents the county held two virtual meetings on the construction project "but few RVS residents attended."
Kaplan said in an interview Tuesday she thinks the county did an adequate job of notifying residents but some "were not paying attention."
Trujillo said the county has tried to get the word out about the project, most recently in an email issued Friday.
One of the biggest concerns raised by residents facing the potential traffic congestion is the possibility of being unable to get out of the neighborhood in an emergency or disaster, such as a fire.
Kaplan said a fire crew's response time could be "five times as long" as it is now, with limited access and roads backed up with traffic.
"We’re essentially boxed in if there is any kind of emergency here," Kaplan said.
Resident Pam Trueblood also cited fire dangers. She recalled an early 1990s fire in Santa Barbara, Calif., where she lived at the time, and said such a blaze can quickly menace an urban community.
Hughes and Trujillo said county officials have been speaking with fire and law enforcement officials about emergency response procedures during construction.
"I've met with the fire chief and fire marshal and don't believe it will hinder or stop their ability to respond," Trujillo said. "They will plan accordingly and monitor [the situation]. If it becomes an issue, we will identify an alternative plan to execute."
Hughes said if an emergency arises, "we could open Richards Avenue back up as an escape route."
Trueblood said she is skeptical of such a plan, particularly if a fire ignited at night when construction crews were not around to help clear the road.
"Fires don’t go to schedule," she said. "If it happened at night out here, there could be a lot of people at risk."
Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, said his agency doesn't anticipate problems accessing the neighborhood during the project. He said deputies "can get in and out" as needed.
It's unlikely the construction will affect students, parents or teachers at Amy Biehl Community School on Avenida del Sur for more than a few days, said Cody Dynarski, a spokesman for Santa Fe Public Schools.
The district will close its schools for summer break by the end of the project's first week, and there are no summer programs planned at Amy Biehl this year.
"I don't think we're going to feel it that much," Dynarski said.