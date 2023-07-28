Chuck Montano points out where other nearby owners have recently bought land for much less than the assessed valuation of his property during an interview Wednesday near his home off Alameda. Montano has been contesting the county assessor's valuation of his property for four years, repeatedly proving the land is worth much less than the assessor claims.
Chuck Montaño stands by a fence Wednesday at his home off Alameda Street. Montaño has been contesting the county assessor’s valuation of his property for four years, repeatedly proving the land is worth much less than the assessor claims.
The Santa Fe County Assessor’s Office says Chuck Montaño’s small, empty lot surrounded by coyote fencing on Caminito Montaño is worth $139,000. It’s only 0.2 acres, which means it’s valued at a rate of nearly $700,000 per acre.
That’s around the rate applied to properties in the city’s historic district or those in Las Campanas, a golf course community north of city limits, even though his lot has no mountain views or neighborhood covenants.
“A parcel sold in the historic district or Las Campanas is worth a lot more than one sold in my neighborhood,” said Montaño, whose family has owned the lot for more than 100 years. The road it sits on was named for his family.
By law, the value on residential properties can increase no more than 3% annually, but vacant properties do not have the same protection. In 2019, Montaño’s lot was appraised at $120,000, more than double the assessed value from the year before. That’s when he first appealed, and he’s done it in four of the five years since.
Montaño believes the County Assessor’s Office is unfairly raising property values on vacant land, and landowners can only get a fair valuation if they protest their notice of value each year.
Because he protested, Montaño said, he was able to persuade the assessor to lower the value in 2019 and 2020; his protests for 2022 and 2023 are pending.
County Assessor Isaiah Romero — who stepped into the job in January — said his office strives to reflect the market value of every property. Those valuations are based on sales information where available, but he doesn’t receive information on land sales for vacant and commercial property.
“Having residential sales information allows us to be current and correct,” Romero said. “With commercial or vacant land, the taxpayer does not have to file sales affidavits with our office, which in turn does not allow us to be as accurate with values.”
Montaño first protested in 2019 when the assessed value of the lot came in at $120,000, more than double the year before. As a result, his property tax jumped from $607 to $1,311.
His challenge to the 2019 valuation was scheduled for a District Court hearing when Montaño said he received a call from then-County Assessor Gus Martinez offering to settle the case out of court.
Although he insisted the property was not worth more than $55,000 — based on a comparable nearby land sale — Montaño settled at $76,000 to avoid a trial.
“It became a question of whether I wanted to take my chance in court or whether I wanted to put this thing to bed,” Montaño said.
The next month, however, he received his new property assessment, and it reflected another increase to $120,000. Once again, Montaño said, he protested and negotiated the amount back down to $76,000, where it stayed throughout 2021.
In 2022, the value of Montaño’s property jumped to $135,000, and this April the notice of value showed $139,000.
“What the heck is going on with the system? Are they trying to come up with a valuation where one assessed value kind of fits all?” Montaño said in an interview. “Are they trying to claim that all property across the county can be valued at the same rate?”
Cori Strife, an attorney who represents the County Assessor’s Office, said the office uses a mass appraisal system, which he called “rigid.”
“We will work with Mr. Montaño, as far as the property is concerned, and provide all of the sales data we have in comparable neighborhoods,” she said. “At that point, we would have the two sides’ information together and then use that to produce the correct value.”
Neither she nor Romero would provide the information used to determine Montaño’s most recent valuations.
Romero said the office, through the association New Mexico Counties, has advocated for a new state law for “equitable disclosure,” which would require parties in commercial and vacant land deals to send affidavits to county assessors, giving them a more complete picture of the market.