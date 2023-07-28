The Santa Fe County Assessor’s Office says Chuck Montaño’s small, empty lot surrounded by coyote fencing on Caminito Montaño is worth $139,000. It’s only 0.2 acres, which means it’s valued at a rate of nearly $700,000 per acre.

That’s around the rate applied to properties in the city’s historic district or those in Las Campanas, a golf course community north of city limits, even though his lot has no mountain views or neighborhood covenants.

“A parcel sold in the historic district or Las Campanas is worth a lot more than one sold in my neighborhood,” said Montaño, whose family has owned the lot for more than 100 years. The road it sits on was named for his family.

Recommended for you