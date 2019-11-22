The Santa Fe County Planning Commission this week upheld an appeal by opponents of a planned Dollar General store southeast of Santa Fe on U.S. 285, the highway that leads to the Eldorado subdivision and Lamy. But the leader of a petition drive that gathered some 1,200 signatures said Friday the project’s critics expect they next will have to plead their case to the County Commission.
Scores of area residents who don’t want the discount chain to build a store on the east side of the highway, on vacant land south of Interstate 25, braved a snowstorm Thursday evening to pack a hearing in the new county building in downtown Santa Fe.
Although county administrators say the project meets code requirements for development in a planned commercial area, the dozens of people who addressed the advisory panel questioned whether a dollar store is appropriate for the site, raising issues about traffic and the potential impact on surrounding property values, among other concerns.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously in support of their appeal, a county spokeswoman said. But after the appointed body approves a final order drafted by the county land-use staff, the applicant for a permit to build the store will have 30 days to ask elected county commissioners to overturn the decision.
A Santa Fe attorney representing the Texas general contractor that wants to build the store did not return a message seeking comment Friday.
State Rep. Matthew McQueen was among Eldorado residents who spoke against the project, which would be developed not far from a main entrance to the subdivision.
“I pointed out to the commission that as a commuter I drive through that intersection at least twice a day, and we’ve had some really awful accidents in that corridor, including some fatalities,” he said Friday. “I think there are safety issues to consider.”
Noting the site’s proximity to an I-25 interchange, he said, “People come off that ramp too fast. To introduce a bunch of cross traffic right there concerns me.”
Edgar Catanach, who filed the appeal after helping gather petition signatures, said many of the opponents simply don’t like the type of store proposed, one that sells such things as snacks, canned goods and various household items but not fresh groceries such as vegetables and fruit.
“I’m not opposed to development, but I want responsible development, things that serve the community,” said Catanach, a mail carrier who along with his wife has owned a home near the project site for more than 30 years. “If they had offered to put an organic market right there, that would have been fabulous.”
The store would be part of the first phase of a mixed-use development called Cimarron Village. Catanach said he doesn’t have problems with other parts of the master plan, which also includes park space and residential uses.
Landowner Joe Miller, who struggled for decades to get county approval of a master plan for his property in the face of opposition to various proposals, has long been aware of local sensitivities. After meeting with neighborhood groups, Miller told The New Mexican in 2016, “They don’t want a dollar store.”
Allen Branch, a commercial real estate broker working with Miller on the Cimarron Village project, was quoted as saying, “They know something is going to be going in there. They want it to be Eldorado quality.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.