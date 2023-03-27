An Albuquerque man arrested last week in Santa Fe on suspicion of soliciting sex online from a person he believed was a 12-year-old girl died Friday following a suicide attempt a day earlier at the Santa Fe County jail, officials confirmed.

“Santa Fe County expresses our sincere condolences and confirms that Joseph Vukosovich died on March 24, 2023,” spokeswoman Cindy McKee wrote in an email Monday.

Jail Warden Derek Williams did not respond to multiple requests for comment.