An Albuquerque man arrested last week in Santa Fe on suspicion of soliciting sex online from a person he believed was a 12-year-old girl died Friday following a suicide attempt a day earlier at the Santa Fe County jail, officials confirmed.
“Santa Fe County expresses our sincere condolences and confirms that Joseph Vukosovich died on March 24, 2023,” spokeswoman Cindy McKee wrote in an email Monday.
Jail Warden Derek Williams did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Following a monthslong undercover operation involving a Santa Fe police detective posing as a child, officers arrested Vukosovich, 51, on March 21 at Coronado Condominiums, where he believed he would meet with an underage girl, according to a criminal complaint. He was charged with numerous counts, including attempt to commit first-degree criminal sexual penetration.
County officials said Vukosovich was hospitalized Thursday, hours after he appeared at a virtual hearing in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, but declined to provide details on his condition. McKee did not comment Monday on the circumstances surrounding his death.
An incident report provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office states jail staff had found him unresponsive with a makeshift noose around his neck during regular cell checks Thursday.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the jail around 5 p.m. in response to reports of an inmate going into cardiac arrest, the report states, and found emergency responders from the county fire department already at the scene, performing lifesaving measures on Vukosovich.
“Upon my immediate view of the scene, it appeared Joseph had attempted to hang himself with a noose made of the bedsheets,” the incident report states.
Investigators determined no foul play had occurred after reviewing jail security footage, according to the incident report.
“No other inmates in the [cell] block came near, or entered, Joseph’s cell from his last positive identification to the time he was found by Corrections Officers,” the report states.
Corrections officers also told investigators they immediately began lifesaving efforts when they found Vukosovich unresponsive but did not place his cell block on lockdown because they did not believe the incident involved foul play.
Emergency responders took Vukosovich to Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center for treatment.
Vukosovich had learned at Thursday’s Magistrate Court hearing he was set to face a state District Court hearing to determine if he would be detained until his trial, the report states. Online court records show the proceeding was set for April 3.
A criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Magistrate Court said Vukosovich began communicating in January with a Santa Fe police detective posing as a 12-year-old girl. The message exchange started when the detective responded to a social media post stating, “I am looking for young females that like older men,” according to the complaint.
The police operation culminated with Vukosovich’s arrest last week.
Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said his department was informed of Vukosovich’s death by jail officials and directed all questions to the county.
“Our thoughts are with his friends and family on their loss,” Valdez wrote in an email.