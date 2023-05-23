Santa Fe County Magistrate Dev Atma Khalsa — who has been on unpaid leave while fighting a DWI charge — has agreed to resign and never again seek judicial office to avoid "further disciplinary proceedings," according to a petition the Judicial Standards Commission filed Monday with the state Supreme Court.

The commission has agreed to drop a pending disciplinary proceeding against Khalsa if the Supreme Court approves the agreement, according to the petition. 

Khalsa did not respond to a call seeking comment Tuesday evening. Attorneys representing him on his criminal case and disciplinary case could not be reached for comment. 

