Renell and Wayne Roybal have only two kids, but many more call them “Mom” and “Dad.” That’s their 4-H family.

The couple, leaders of Santa Fe’s Wide Horizons 4-H Club, have been involved in 4-H for almost 20 years.

Travis Dennison,15, sprays water into the mouth of his pig Mucho Dinero while spritzing him to cool him down Friday at the Santa Fe County Fair.
Julia Dennisson, 18, of Edgewood wraps the legs of her lamb Scooter after winning a first-place ribbon Wednesday in the medium weight category for her other lamb Espresso at the the Santa Fe County Fair.

