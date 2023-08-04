Renell and Wayne Roybal have only two kids, but many more call them “Mom” and “Dad.” That’s their 4-H family.
The couple, leaders of Santa Fe’s Wide Horizons 4-H Club, have been involved in 4-H for almost 20 years.
“I forget everything we’ve done; we’ve done so much for these kids,” Wayne Roybal said with a chuckle, pointing out exhibits at this year’s Santa Fe County Fair ranging from baked goods to leatherwork, horticulture to posters about gun components and safety.
The county fair opened to the public Wednesday and runs through Saturday, showcasing the works of kids ages 5 to 20 who selected from more than 200 possible projects — raising livestock, rocketry, art, sewing and computer skills, for example, and completed them over the year.
Santa Fe’s fair is small, but it’s fun, said Karen Paige, another 4-H club leader and county fair board member.
“It’s like old-time fun. Kids just run around; they find little friends. ... I think it’s great,” she said.
Thursday’s swine show kicked off with a boy around age 5, wearing a plaid button-up shirt, jeans and a shiny belt buckle guiding a pig that nearly outsized him into the ring.
Older kids followed, tapping pink, brown and black-spotted pigs in circles around a judge, who offered comments like “needs to be stouter,” “that’s a powerful step” and “a quality show pig.”
Sixteen-year-old Oscar Horn, whose pigs placed in the show, talked about the work that came before that moment, including training his pigs to behave as he raised them and closely monitored their diets.
“You have to walk the pigs in the arena and get them trained for that so that they’re not, you know, screaming their head off while you walk them,” he said.
And the work pays off. At the fair’s annual auction, a pig can sell for upwards of $5,000 — “an outrageous amount of money,” Horn said.
He grew up with animals and joined 4-H a few years ago at the urging of a friend.
A friend also brought Perla Miramontes, 17, to 4-H. She joined last year for shooting sports and has since competed in air pistol and rifle competitions — sometimes shooting at targets about the size of a quarter. At the county fair, she showed a poster about gun components that will carry her to state.
“I wish I did 4-H a lot longer than I have because it’s really fun,” she said, sitting at a shaded table at the fair Thursday. “It’s like a big family.”
Renell and Wayne’s daughter, Alena Roybal, now helps coach Miramontes and others in the 4-H club.
“It [4-H] made me who I am,” Alena said. “I used to be the shy little kid that would hide behind my mom. Now, I’ve gone and done national events by myself.”
Her experience exemplifies the 4-H motto of “learn by doing,” which gets kids off their phones and teaches them how to be responsible, Renell Roybal said.
Kids at the fair, for example, dote over their livestock. Some even camp on the grounds during the week to take care of their animals.
None of the 4-H club leaders are paid, so the whole affair requires a lot of volunteer work behind the scenes.
“But the thing is, if you love kids and you enjoy being around them, and you like the experience of helping them learn new things, it’s all for you,” said Renell Roybal. “4-H, I think, was the best program that we could have put our daughters in.”