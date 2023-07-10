A member of the Santa Fe County Ethics Board who was asked to serve another term instead resigned last week in a fiery letter blasting county commissioners over an updated ethics ordinance they approved more than a year ago.
The volunteer board — which was established in 2010 and became active in 2011 amid a high-profile bribery scandal that led to criminal convictions for a county official and the owners of an asphalt company — had quietly worked with county staff for several years to overhaul the ethics code, former board member Michael Rosanbalm said.
The proposed changes were a milestone for the board, whose role initially seemed uncertain after it was created in response to what would become a years-long paving fraud case. Board members did propose changes to the county code of conduct in September 2014, according to previous reports in The New Mexican, but commissioners didn’t act on them. The board then came under fire in 2017 when an outgoing member complained the panel had been largely inactive during most of his two-year term.
That might be because it had never received or reviewed a valid ethics complaint.
Of the three complaints submitted to the county by early 2017, two addressed personnel matters that fell outside the board’s jurisdiction and one was an anonymous claim alleging the county “allowed various lot splits in the La Cienega area with some being issued for purposes of financial gain of various individuals.” It didn’t name any county official.
The trend has continued. County spokeswoman Oliva Romo wrote in an email Monday the county has received five complaints since 2017 but none fell under the jurisdiction of the ethics board.
Not long after questions were raised about the inactive ethics board in 2017, it began meeting with new members — including Rosenbalm — and was again tasked with reviewing the code of conduct and recommending changes. The results, approved last year, addressed a wide range of issues, including discrimination and harassment, the use of campaign funds, the board’s role and the process of filing an ethics complaint.
The board also recommended changes regarding gifts to county officials, employees and volunteers, setting a $100 limit on the value of an admission ticket to a public event that could be accepted as a gift. The wording replaced previous language in the code allowing for meals under $25 and travel expenses of less than $50.
Commissioners increased the amount to $250, in line with state law, when they approved the code changes in May 2022.
Rosanbalm opposed the increase.
For a county resident with a median income of about $750 a week, a $250 limit for gifts to officials would appear improper, he told commissioners shortly before they voted on the code changes. “Our hope was to set a standard that would put Santa Fe County above other counties, and this change has, to me, dropped us to the bottom,” he said.
Two other members of the ethics board, Gregory Coplans and Carol Thompson, also spoke up at the meeting, with Coplans urging commissioners to keep the $100 limit and Thompson favoring $250.
County officials contacted ethics board members recently and asked them to serve another term. Rosanbalm responded Wednesday with a scathing letter, most of which was written last year, he said in an interview.
“Ethics falls by the wayside really fast,” he said, “and then people screw up unless you’re reminding them of what the rules are.”
Rosanbalm wrote in his letter he was resigning because he did not believe “our County Commissioners view ethics as an overarching principle of behavior for themselves or the County.”
In particular, Rosanbalm criticized Commissioner Anna Hansen, who had proposed the higher dollar amount for gifted tickets. He wrote the May 2022 meeting “was a disappointing and self-serving show of leadership from a seasoned politician who wants to preserve the perks to which she feels entitled.”
Hansen dismissed Rosanbalm’s criticisms in an interview last week, noting the $250 limit was “consistent with state law.”
The increase made sense, she said, because of “this thing called inflation.”
The higher gift limit makes little difference to commissioners, Hansen said: “We can’t go to any public events, anyhow, because they’re all $500 these days.”
Commissioner Hank Hughes said in an interview he had favored setting the limit on gifts at $100 at the time but voted in favor of the change to $250 and wasn’t particularly concerned about the number. Overall, he said, the ethics code changes were good for the county.
He called Rosanbalm’s resignation letter “rather dramatic” but praised the former board member’s efforts.
“He and the other board members worked really hard to give us a really good ordinance,” Hughes said.
Ethics board member Jonelle Maison said she did not attend the meeting last year when the ordinance was approved and preferred to “not let the perfect be the enemy of the good.”
“Nobody is going to go down for $50, but it’s not about going down,” Maison said. “It’s not about overt corruption, necessarily; it’s about how those relationships get established that can lead you toward a position.”
Maison said she hopes to be appointed to serve another term on the board so she can continue her work on the county’s code of conduct, including overseeing the implementation of training for county employees, volunteers and public officials.
She called the code of conduct a “dynamic document” that will likely see more changes in the future.
“I’d like to be there to help improve it,” she said.