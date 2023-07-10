A member of the Santa Fe County Ethics Board who was asked to serve another term instead resigned last week in a fiery letter blasting county commissioners over an updated ethics ordinance they approved more than a year ago.

The volunteer board — which was established in 2010 and became active in 2011 amid a high-profile bribery scandal that led to criminal convictions for a county official and the owners of an asphalt company — had quietly worked with county staff for several years to overhaul the ethics code, former board member Michael Rosanbalm said.

The proposed changes were a milestone for the board, whose role initially seemed uncertain after it was created in response to what would become a years-long paving fraud case. Board members did propose changes to the county code of conduct in September 2014, according to previous reports in The New Mexican, but commissioners didn’t act on them. The board then came under fire in 2017 when an outgoing member complained the panel had been largely inactive during most of his two-year term.

