Santa Fe County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a $325,000 tourism promotion contract with Sunny505, a marketing partnership of Albuquerque-based Griffin & Associates and HK Advertisers in Santa Fe.
Funds for the contract, which HK Advertisers had held since 2015, come from the county’s Lodger’s Tax, a 4 percent levy on room fees collected by hotels, resorts, inns and Airbnbs in the county.
County Manager Katherine Miller told commissioners that revenue from three percentage points of the tax is set aside for promoting tourism and one percent goes toward tourism-related facilities.
Sunny505 was one of three firms considered for the effort to “adequately market the uniqueness of Santa Fe County as a world-class destination and to further build on the Santa Fe County is New Mexico True brand” over the next year. The contract can be renewed for another three years.
Joanie Griffin, CEO of Sunny505, said a core team of five people would develop a marketing plan, update a tourism website, and work in traditional media such as print, as well as manage social media and public relations.
Griffin said the target market included parts of New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and Texas, with a focus on tourism for weddings, outdoor recreation, arts and culture, film, wellness and ecotourism.
She said the campaign will measure success by occupancy rates, Lodger’s tax revenue increases and numbers of unique clicks on the website.
Griffin said the campaign is small when viewed in a bigger context. “While $325,000 sounds like a large budget, the city of Santa Fe budget is approaching $2 million,” Griffin said.
The city awarded a $1.6 million contract to Denver-based Vladimir Jones for its “Uncover Your Different” 2019 campaign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.