Santa Fe County Commissioner Henry Roybal announced Thursday he intends to seek the Democratic nomination for the District 46 seat in the state House of Representatives.
Roybal, 52, is the second person to announce a primary election challenge against Democratic state Rep. Andrea Romero of Santa Fe.
Romero, who was elected to the District 46 seat in 2018, also is facing a primary challenge from Ryan Salazar, who has called himself a “Bernie Sanders Democrat,” a reference to the left-of-center independent U.S. senator from Vermont who often caucuses with Democrats.
Roybal, who has served on the County Commission for eight years, is unable to run for another term. His second term in the position ends Dec. 31.
In a statement Thursday, he noted a desire to continue his work in politics at the state level.
“After serving 8 years on the Santa Fe County Commission, I would like to continue my work at the state level to ensure we properly invest in our children’s education, diversify our economy so that good paying jobs are available, promote healthy communities, invest in broadband infrastructure and make our communities safe by addressing drug addiction and mental illness,” he said in the statement.
District 46 includes the northern tip of Santa Fe, multiple pueblos and the southern portion of Española.
While on the commission, Roybal was elected twice to serve as the Santa Fe County representative on the executive board of the New Mexico Association of Counties, he said in his statement, and is the lead elected official on the Northern New Mexico Workforce Development Board.
He has served on the
Santa Fe Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Buckman Direct Diversion Board, the Solid Waste Management Agency and the Santa Fe County Investment Committee.
A graduate of Pojoaque Valley High School, Roybal has a degree in electromechanical engineering design from Northern New Mexico College. He has been employed at the Los Alamos National Laboratory for the past 21 years.
Personally, I would like to see more "Independent" candidates throw their hat into the ring. But Roybal is by far, the best of the current lot.
Henry is not perfect, but he's light years better than Romero; but a dead dog is better than Romero. Without Egolf to follow around, Romero has no compass, other than her "Tall Food". Amazing NM. Good luck Henry, as a Delegate you have my support.
There are multiple characteristics that I look for in an elected official, but honestly and integrity are number one and Henry excels here. Three times his colleagues on the Santa Fe Board have elected him chair, a tribute to his leadership from those who work closely with him.
I’ve know Commissioner Roybal his entire life. He’s always had a great work ethic and done his best to help his neighbors and the Community, in general.
His sense of ethics and values are beyond reproach.
I’d love to see him represent our District!
His knowledge of the issues, ability to actively listen, get the job done, coupled with his honesty and sense of fair play make his the best candidate for this seat.
Good luck, Henry!
Henry did a good job as a County Commissioner, good luck.
Not sure about that, but anything is better than a grifter.
Grifter? What do you mean?
I think he means Andrea Romero who used money from RCLC as a personal piggy bank found in an audit and never paid it back.
Yes Mr. Romero, maybe you missed all the scandal......and all the people who objected to her being in the race.....we will never forget.....https://www.santafenewmexican.com/news/local_news/two-democratic-party-officials-call-on-romero-to-quit-house-race-over-reimbursement-scandal/article_862e462d-1611-50cb-ac28-16606cf0458b.html
👍#ABA Anybody but Andrea.
I am happy for this. Good luck Henry !!!
Excellent, you get my vote and support, and #ResistRomero!
