The Santa Fe County Commission on Tuesday unanimously denied an allegation it violated the Open Meetings Act last year, following a recommendation of County Attorney Jeff Young.

Three county meeting agendas in May, June and July 2022 did not specify an ordinance dealing with community solar facilities also would change the definition of a commercial solar production facility. The three-word change added commercial solar facilities “may store” energy.

Ashley Schannauer, an Eldorado resident and former hearing examiner for the state Public Regulation Commission, claimed in a letter to the county the move constituted a violation.

