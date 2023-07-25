The Santa Fe County Commission on Tuesday adopted a more aggressive “nuisance abatement” ordinance that lays out a process for placing liens on properties found to pose threats to public safety.
The measure comes after requests from county residents who have cited alleged criminal activity they believe could have been prevented with such an ordinance in place.
The ordinance commissioners passed by a unanimous vote was an amended version of a proposal some residents criticized earlier this month over provisions regarding “excessive vegetation” and vehicles parked on properties. Language was changed in response to the complaints.
The measure that passed also contained a requirement county commissioners declare a nuisance property “poses a threat to public safety, health or well-being” to trigger enforcement, which can include condemnation or the “lien and clean” process, in which code enforcement officers put a lien on a problem property and have it cleaned up at the owner’s expense.
Commission Chairwoman Anna Hansen celebrated the adoption of the ordinance, which she said she had supported for “four or five years.”
The county’s previous nuisance abatement ordinance did not give code enforcement officers the ability to intervene in problem situations.
“These are hard ordinances to do,” Hansen said. “We have spent the time to try to get it as close to perfect as we could.”
Dennis Kurtz, president of the San Marcos Association — a neighborhood group that has pushed for a stronger county nuisance abatement measure — said he was glad commissioners moved on the bill.
“The ordinance is certainly needed in our view,” Kurtz said in an interview Tuesday. “The police can only do so much. ... We feel like our voice was heard and they took our suggestions.”
The County Commission took up the issue earlier this year in reaction to some residents’ concerns over alleged illegal drug activity and violence at properties in Lone Butte and the village of Agua Fría. Hansen and Commissioner Hank Hughes introduced the proposal, aiming to establish a “clean and lien” process that could prevent escalation of threats to public safety.
As part of the process, a nuisance hearing would be overseen by a hearing officer appointed by the County Commission, who would draft a decision for commissioners to consider.
During a public hearing earlier this month, some county residents expressed concerns over a draft of the ordinance they considered too broad. It included “noxious plants or weeds” as a nuisance, which, a resident pointed out, could include much of the vegetation found in the area.
The amended ordinance adopted Tuesday specified such vegetation must “threaten public health or safety, such as plants or weeds that obstruct the view or access of any public right of way.”
The ordinance also describes “the presence of abandoned or inoperable mechanical equipment, trailers, construction equipment, mobile homes or other commercial or recreational vehicles or equipment” as a potential nuisance.
Commissioner Camilla Bustamante noted the ordinance could be revised in the future if it is found to be misused, “so that people aren’t just arbitrarily being attacked by unhappy neighbors.”
The commission also unanimously passed a resolution and ordinance establishing an affordable housing plan, which commissioners said will provide justification for financial support and kickstart housing programs.
The 95-page document was developed with Santa Fe-based planning consultant Sites Southwest and approved by the state Mortgage Finance Authority. It includes a study of housing needs that found only 10% of households in the county can afford a median-priced, single-family home.
The county needs 6,232 subsidized or affordable rental units, priced at less than $1,400 per month, the study concludes, as well as more than 17,000 additional housing units by 2025 to accommodate growth.The new county plan recommends programs to expand housing affordability by prioritizing home and rental rehabilitation, affordable housing loans, down payment assistance and incentives for developers.
County Affordable Housing Administrator Denise Benavidez said her agency will prepare draft budgets for housing programs the ordinance proposes.
Hughes, who formerly worked as executive director of the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, said he looked forward to seeing such programs implemented.