The Santa Fe County Commission on Tuesday adopted a more aggressive “nuisance abatement” ordinance that lays out a process for placing liens on properties found to pose threats to public safety.

The measure comes after requests from county residents who have cited alleged criminal activity they believe could have been prevented with such an ordinance in place.

The ordinance commissioners passed by a unanimous vote was an amended version of a proposal some residents criticized earlier this month over provisions regarding “excessive vegetation” and vehicles parked on properties. Language was changed in response to the complaints.

