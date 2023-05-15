As Santa Fe County officials continue to finalize the details of an operating budget for fiscal year 2024, they hope an initial commitment to a cost-of-living increase for workers across the board will show they are serious about employee recruitment and retention. 

The County Commission on Monday adopted an interim budget for the coming fiscal year that includes 6% pay increases for most employees. 

The pay raise comes after two cost-of-living raises in the last year that increased wages by 5.5% overall. A $4.7 million compensation package adopted one year ago covered those increases as well as other changes to the pay scale recommended by a job classification and compensation study.

Recommended for you