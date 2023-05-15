As Santa Fe County officials continue to finalize the details of an operating budget for fiscal year 2024, they hope an initial commitment to a cost-of-living increase for workers across the board will show they are serious about employee recruitment and retention.
The County Commission on Monday adopted an interim budget for the coming fiscal year that includes 6% pay increases for most employees.
The pay raise comes after two cost-of-living raises in the last year that increased wages by 5.5% overall. A $4.7 million compensation package adopted one year ago covered those increases as well as other changes to the pay scale recommended by a job classification and compensation study.
The interim budget for fiscal year 2024 projects recurring expenditures of about $273 million, with an estimated $276 million in recurring revenue. That includes increased revenues from gross receipts taxes and property taxes, and more than $9 million in savings from staff vacancies during the current fiscal year.
"We're trying to do something that is systematic ... in terms of looking at the county as a whole, as opposed to individual department needs," County Manager Greg Shaffer told commissioners at a special meeting Monday. "We want to ensure that there is sufficient recurring revenue that allows us to be comprehensive in our approach."
The 6% wage hike would begin July 1 and cost the county a little more than $5 million for the fiscal year. The pay raise would apply to all county employees except those in the sheriff's office who belong to the New Mexico Coalition for Public Safety Officers, a law enforcement union.
The county would negotiate a comparable pay raise for those union members that could take effect in 2024.
A new job classification and compensation study later this year could lead to updated recommendations for county employee salaries, Shaffer said.
He also recommended against including about $3.7 million in the budget to create new positions after commissioners considered expanding the county's fire, emergency services and public works staff. Instead, he suggested the commission set the money aside for existing positions that are consistently difficult to fill.
Commissioner Hank Hughes asked about the possibility of adding positions in the fire and public works departments and other agencies around the middle of the fiscal year. Shaffer told him the expansion would depend on revenues.
"I think it's more likely we will probably spend a lot of that money trying to beef up our current positions," Hughes said, referring to the savings.
Commissioner Anna Hamilton spoke in favor of spending the recurring funds to fill chronically vacant positions instead of planning for expansions.
"I think I like the option of knowing we can put additional funds toward filling positions that are already vacant," Hamilton said. "We need to bolster that ... as a first priority, and expanding as a second priority."
Commissioner Anna Hansen voiced concerns about staffing in the county's sustainability division as well as parks and open space, which she said are both being asked to do more.
Some proposed expenditures will be considered in the final round of budget talks, including a potential pilot electric vehicle program for the sheriff's office and spending related to affordable housing priorities.
The adoption of the interim budget allows the county to market the pay increase as an immediate tool for recruitment and retention, Shaffer said, while the final budget, which is scheduled for commission consideration and approval in June, could see revisions.
A large part of the county's spending that is still to be considered is capital or "brick-and-mortar projects" throughout the county, Shaffer said. Those will be budgeted during a coming commission meeting.
County officials plan to finalize the operating budget, including details on capital projects, over the month of June, with a potential vote from the commission to adopt the final budget June 27.