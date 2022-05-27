Chris Rivera
Age: 56
City or area of primary residence: Tierra Contenta
Educational background: Associate degree in Business, associate degree in paramedicine, Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, certificate for local elected officials.
Occupation: Retired fire chief for the city of Santa Fe.
Political experience: 10 years as a city councilor.
Relevant life experience: I have spent most of my adult life as a public servant; primarily as a firefighter/paramedic. I have been married for 29 years, have four daughters and two grandchildren.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No
What separates you from your opponents in this race and why would you be the better choice? My experience in government and the relationships I have built over the past 10 years make me the best person for the job. The learning curve for me will be much less.
What would you consider to be the three biggest issues facing your district? Public safety, water and affordable housing.
How would you rate the performance of the commission? Are citizens getting quality representation? I feel the commission as a whole is doing a good job and representing their constituents to the best of their ability.
Camilla Bustamante
Age: 58
City or area of primary residence: La Cienega
Educational background: Ph.D., health education; dual degree, Master of Public Health; research topic: Evaluation of Over the Counter Sales as a Syndromic Surveillance Method for Waterborne Disease in New Mexico (with distinction), the University of New Mexico, spring 2005; M.A., training and learning technologies, University of New Mexico, 1992; B.S., English and tlecommunication, Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff, 1986; post degree: Risk Communication, Harvard School of Public Health, 2006; Analyzing Risk: Science, Assessment, and Management, Harvard School of Public Health, 2005.
Occupation: Workforce development consultant, Regional Development Corporation; retired academic dean; owner/president Alamoworks LLC
Political experience: (All committee appointments as I have not yet held elected office.) Santa Fe County, La Cienega Development Review Committee, Sustainable Santa Fe Commission, city of Santa Fe Economic Development Review Board, La Bajada Land Use Committee.
Relevant life experience: I have spent the majority of my adult life in community service and have been successful in the execution of projects that can directly benefit Santa Fe County. In my professional capacity, I have worked on projects that address affordable housing, water quality, energy and community safety as a community college dean and emergency first responder at the hazmat technician and operations level.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No
What separates you from your opponents in this race and why would you be the better choice? I am the best person to serve on the Santa Fe County Commission for District 3 because of my work experience, and rural roots and values that have prepared me to address the issues of most importance in our area. I have overseen the completion of both small and large projects in the interest of organizational and community resilience. I am versed in engaging community in decision making and implementation. I have fresh ideas and will follow through where others have not.
What would you consider to be the three biggest issues facing your district? The three priority issues continue to be water, housing and infrastructure, and public safety.
How would you rate the performance of the commission? Are citizens getting quality representation? The commission as a whole is doing well, though there are opportunities in our district for better communication and responsiveness to all areas in District 3.