Justin Greene
Age: 53
City or area of primary residence: Santa Fe (near Fort Marcy Park; lived at this location/neighborhood for 25-plus years).
Educational background: Bachelor's degree in architecture from Syracuse University; Masters of Business Administration from the University of New Mexico with dual concentrations in management of technology and international management.
Occupation: Business owner (Dashing Delivery); urban design and real estate development projects, mostly around Santa Fe.
Political experience: Appointed to the city of Santa Fe Planning Commission; served on Long-Range Planning Subcommittee and West River Planning Group (focused on newly annexed and transitional areas along Agua Fría and West Alameda); appointed to Legislative Jobs Council; appointed to the Legislature’s Liquor Control Task Force.
Relevant life experience: Business founder and current owner for over 19 years (Dashing Delivery); planner (special projects) for the city of Santa Fe (Railyard and Convention Center); member of the Board of Directors of the Pueblo of Tesuque Development Corp.; board member (as Pueblo of Tesuque’s alternate) for RediNET (nine-member regional quasi-governmental organization focused on broadband infrastructure); board member and co-founder of Warehouse 21; committee member of the Buckaroo Ball (a program of the New Mexico Children’s Foundation that is focused on supporting children of Santa Fe County); board member of Neuroacupuncture Institute; board member of the Restaurant Marketing and Delivery Association; board member of VeloNM (local bike riding advocacy organization; organizer of the ‘Max and Friends’ Fort Marcy Dog Park; languages spoken: English, Spanish, Portuguese; married 19 years to Sandra Higaskino-Greene; one dog, named Leo, who was inspiration to organize the “Max and Friends” Fort Marcy Dog Park.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No, never.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No, never.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No, never.
What separates you from your opponents in this race and why would you be the better choice? I differentiate myself as a candidate for progressive change. I am a newcomer to politics (a good thing, I believe) but have years of experience as a successful small business owner and organizer of community projects ranging from a tribal film studio to the Santa Fe Railyard or Fort Marcy Dog Park. This experience has given me skills and network to deliver on promises for our constituents. I have the most diverse county relationships, having worked with and advised the county (broadband, STR), the Legislature (drafted legislation, ran bills), the northern tribes (board member of the Tesuque Development Corp.) and our cities (dog park, Railyards and RediNET) to bring solutions to economic development, broadband, housing, public safety and water security. I am ethical, energetic and seek practical but innovative results in a fair and just manner. I have been endorsed by the Sierra Club for my environmental positions and business track record and by Speaker of the House Brian Egolf for my experience at the Legislature working on economic development and sustainability issues. Working together we will make a difference and will bring the change that we all are looking for.
What would you consider to be the three biggest issues facing your district? The three biggest issues in District 1 are affordable housing, water security and public safety. Each issue is complex and many times interrelated. Each diverse community in our district needs its own unique solution to appropriately solve the issues at hand. I have experience working on these specific issues and with most of the other county governments that need to be collaborated with in District 1. My urban design and development background and service on the Santa Fe Planning Commission has led me to identify 5-6 viable initiates to help with affordable housing for Santa Fe County. I am an urban designer, small business leader and am focused on achievable solutions (I am a policy wonk). I will be able to tackle these issues and invite our community to suggest other great ideas to make meaningful change for District 1.
How would you rate the performance of the commission? Are citizens getting quality representation? District 1 is the most diverse district in Santa Fe County with portions of two cities (Santa Fe and Española), five pueblos and many little villages that have many similarities but also unique challenges. Our commission needs someone experienced and skilled to listen and collaborate with the communities from north to south. We can always do better and I pledge to work with each community; from the land grants, to las acéquias, to pueblos, our city constituents and our rural villagers to bring the best representation that is possible and that District 1 deserves. We cannot keep voting for the same old leaders. It’s time for change, new energy and new ideas. If elected, I will provide easy access to my office and a monthly email newsletter to constituents to provide regular information. I ask for your vote and know that working together, we will bring the change we need and deserve.
Orlando Romero
Age: 71
City or area of primary residence: Pojoaque
Educational background: Bachelor's degree in economics, Creighton University; bachelor's degree in business administration, accounting, College of Santa Fe
Occupation: Retired; 50 percent private sector, 50 percent public sector.
Relevant life experience: Family business, public sector experience
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? One charge DWI, dismissed
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? Filed personal bankruptcy in 1998.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? None.
What separates you from your opponents in this race and why would you be the better choice? Because of my extensive 40 years of experience in both the public and private sector, I bring the combination of skills, and knowledge of a diverse district, which requires building consensus among seven governmental agencies, multiple organizations, knowledge of federal, state and local governmental jurisdictional authority. In order to serve the needs of the constituents in District 1, requires a commissioner who is willing to dedicate all the time necessary to fulfill the demands of a very diverse and challenging district. If I am fortunate enough to be elected, I pledge that this will be my primary and only job.
What would you consider to be the three biggest issues facing your district? On Dec. 7, 2021, I issued a press release of my candidacy which identified my eight priorities. My priorities are based on health and safety considerations and that the constituents are assured of receiving core public services, safe community facilities, mental health services, children, youth and senior services programs. First priority is water management, ensuring the continued traditional uses of water, supporting methods for sustainability and use of water for future generations. Second priority includes ensuring roads maintenance, road improvements and additional infrastructure, this is a health and safety necessity. Third priority includes broadband expansion, improvement and accessibility for homes, schools and businesses, ensure robust infrastructure for future expansion.
How would you rate the performance of the commission? Are citizens getting quality representation? As a five-year staff Liaison for District 1, I was pleased with the responsiveness of the commissioners, the overall support of the pressing needs of the county, the joint effort to establish a strategic plan with goals and periodic review, it’s an accountability plan and not just sitting on a shelf collecting dust. Areas I would like to bring forward for discussion would be in the areas of the Sustainable Land Development Code, periodic review, permitting process and costumer service for county government services, related to timely responses to constituents, follow-up, and accessibility.
Jon Paul Romero
Age: 54
City or area of primary residence: Pojoaque Valley
Educational background: K-12 PVSD class of 1986, BS Civil Engineering University of New Mexico, class of 1994
Occupation: Civil engineer, director of construction and development for a local construction company.
Political experience: 13 years on the Pojoaque Valley School District Board of Education, five consecutive years as board president; five years on the National Hispanic Council (secretary/treasurer), NSBA, past chairman of Santa Fe County Development Review Committee, past chairman of Santa Fe County Extraterritorial Commission, past chairman HELP-New Mexico, Community Services Block Grant
Relevant life experience: Growing up in the in the Pojoaque Valley, learning hardworking values from my mother and father, working with both my grandfathers, irrigating the garden, raising cattle, sheep, and chickens. Learning how to weld from my grandpa, cleaning of the acequias on the annual ditch cleaning prior to the irrigation season and just working the land has been a valuable life experience. Growing up playing Little League, playing on the high school basketball and track team showed me the value of teamwork and setting goals. Going off to college and getting a great education which allowed me to return to my hometown to better my community. These are just a few of the things that I believe have given me the relevant real-life experiences to be a county commissioner.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? Yes, DWI
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? Yes, paid back NM gross receipt tax.
What separates you from your opponents in this race and why would you be the better choice? I believe the other candidates are good citizens, however my profession as an engineer has allowed me gain substantial experience working in the public sector for city, county, and state government, along with work in the private sector where I have gained a tremendous amount of experience to develop real world solutions to get the job done. In 2009, I was first elected to the Pojoaque Valley School District Board of Education where I have served three consecutive terms from 2009 to 2021, while I was on the board of education, I was elected president of the board for five consecutive years. The PVSD has over 1,800 students, 250 employees and a $28 million budget. I also am currently serving as the vice chair and finance committee chair for the Northern Area Local Workforce Development Board that serves 10 counties in Northern New Mexico that vision and mission is “To educate and train our workforce to meet the changing needs of Northern New Mexico.” All of my work and experience over my career has prepared me to be a county commissioner for my community and District 1 in Santa Fe County, so that I may represent Santa Fe County to the best of my abilities.
What would you consider you consider to be the three biggest issues facing your district? Water and land use issues, affordable housing and economic development.
How would you rate the performance of the commission? Are citizens getting quality representation? I would rate the performance of the current commission a solid B, on an A to F scale. I think citizens are getting adequate representation, but it can improve, and it will once I’m become commissioner for District 1.