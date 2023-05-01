The question of whether Agua Fría village should be expanded to take in a 1,075-acre neighboring area remains unresolved following a 6½-hour Santa Fe County Commission meeting Monday.
Commissioners emerged late Monday from their second executive session during a public hearing on the issue and voted to put off a decision until May 30, when discussion will be limited to the merits of extending the Agua Fría traditional historic community to an adjacent area that lies between West Alameda Street and N.M. 599.
The neighborhoods, known collectively as Area 1B, had been set for annexation by the city of Santa Fe for years and has fallen under city jurisdiction. However, scores of neighbors have signed a petition calling for the area to remain in the county as part of the village, which surrounds the Santa Fe River along the city’s western edge. Many residents there have expressed frustration at being under the city’s authority, even though they’re not part of the city and can’t access services.
The commission’s decision came after dozens of people testified, with much of the discussion centering on how the designation would affect an affordable housing project proposed for the area.
Commission Chairwoman Anna Hansen said strictly limiting what can be addressed in the next hearing will prevent the meeting from getting sidetracked.
“If you want to come here and talk about affordable housing, go elsewhere,” Hansen said. “That’s not going to be on the docket.”
Homewise, a local nonprofit, aims to build housing for lower-income buyers on property it owns within Area 1B.
Representatives of the organization and many Santa Feans — most of whom live outside the area under consideration — implored commissioners to either vote down the proposal or delay acting on it for 90 days. Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber, City Manager John Blair and a city councilor were among those making that request.
Diana Woods, a Santa Fe resident, bemoaned how the steep rise in local housing prices makes it impossible for many working people to live in the city.
“Residents continue to be pushed out of Santa Fe at an alarming rate,” Woods said. “I’m talking about people who have lived here, and their families have lived here for hundreds of years, who can no longer afford to live here. We need more infill housing so residents can continue to live close to where they work and go to school.”
Others complained the lack of affordable housing has forced many people to live in cities like Albuquerque and commute to Santa Fe, which is not only an inconvenience for them but also spews more car pollution into the atmosphere.
Celia Fiedler, a resident of the area planned for city annexation, said there’s plenty of land in the county where affordable housing could be built. She also argued it’s not accurate to suggest residents of the neighborhoods hoping to join Agua Fría village oppose affordable housing development.
“Everyone I know supports it,” Fiedler said. “But it’s not about what we are here to do today. We’re to talk about annexation. The residents of 1B have spoken. I believe this is our right.”
County commissioners gave preliminary approval to the residents’ petition in April, prompting Santa Fe city officials to file for an injunction in state District Court to block the county from including the area in the village.
City leaders contend the village expansion would renege on a 2008 agreement with the county that gave the city the power to annex the area.
They also say the city and county began negotiating in early 2022 for an annexation plan both sides found acceptable — and were on the brink of an agreement when the residents’ petition popped up.
Sid Monroe, a resident who helped lead the grassroots effort to petition for inclusion in Agua Fría, said all of the back and forth about affordable housing digressed from the meeting’s true purpose: for the commission to decide on whether to make the area part of the village.
“This got way off track,” Monroe said.
At the start of the hearing, Monroe echoed his earlier complaints about the city neglecting residents and acting disrespectful toward them when they requested assistance with building permits and other matters.
City Councilor Jamie Cassutt, who was involved in trying to negotiate an annexation deal, said if the area becomes part of the city, the residents would receive services and would be represented by elected officials.
Whatever annexation the city and county agrees upon would face intense public scrutiny before it goes into effect, Cassutt said.
Cassutt also said members of the negotiating teams for both the city and county have invested much time in trying to work out a deal and warned that scrapping those efforts could strain trust and future relations.
Mike Loftin, CEO of Homewise, vehemently opposes having his organization’s land put under county jurisdiction.
In an interview before the hearing, Loftin said he can’t build affordable housing under the county’s lower-density rules. The initial conversion under the historic designation would be one home for every 160 acres, though the county would change it to one home per 2.5 acres, which is still way too low, he said.
If he stays within the city, he could connect to the utilities, and the land-use codes would allow up to 20 homes per acre, he said, adding he wouldn’t build that many but could develop what’s needed to make an affordable housing project feasible.
A housing development also needs to be on city sewer and water systems, so it’s not further straining the area’s aquifer, Loftin said.
Loftin noted in a previous hearing, a commissioner floated the idea of a “carve-out option” in which the annexation could occur around his property, leaving it within city boundaries. He said he was open to that but it would require studying what would be involved to make it work.
“You need time to look at that,” Loftin said. “We need to table this Agua Fría thing. Why are we rushing this decision? Why don’t we slow it down, look at it.”