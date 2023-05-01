The question of whether Agua Fría village should be expanded to take in a 1,075-acre neighboring area remains unresolved following a 6½-hour Santa Fe County Commission meeting Monday.

Commissioners emerged late Monday from their second executive session during a public hearing on the issue and voted to put off a decision until May 30, when discussion will be limited to the merits of extending the Agua Fría traditional historic community to an adjacent area that lies between West Alameda Street and N.M. 599.

The neighborhoods, known collectively as Area 1B, had been set for annexation by the city of Santa Fe for years and has fallen under city jurisdiction. However, scores of neighbors have signed a petition calling for the area to remain in the county as part of the village, which surrounds the Santa Fe River along the city’s western edge. Many residents there have expressed frustration at being under the city’s authority, even though they’re not part of the city and can’t access services.

