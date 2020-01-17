Santa Fe County officials say they expect a long-awaited new behavioral health crisis triage center to open later this year on Galisteo Street with a full range of services, including a 24-hour mobile crisis response team.
The Santa Fe County Commission voted this week to extend a contract with the Kentucky-based nonprofit Behavioral Healthcare Services Inc., which operates as Albuquerque-based New Mexico Solutions, to continue planning and designing the triage center and to hire staff.
County Community Services Department Director Rachel O’Connor said officials also are moving forward with plans to renovate the county-owned Galisteo Street facility, which was vacated by Community Services. The department recently moved to the new downtown county building on Catron Street.
“We’re in the process now about putting together a bid process to hire someone to do the renovation,” O’Connor said. “As soon as the building is renovated, we expect to be providing full service this year.”
The Behavioral Health Crisis Center, which is aimed at filling a gap in services in a county that many advocates say lacks adequate mental health and substance abuse treatment, is set to open in the fall.
It will serve people 18 and older who are experiencing a mental health crisis, as well as their families, according to the county contract. The contract says staff at the triage center will screen patients, offer short-term respite, information and immediate services as well as follow-up care. It also will have an on-site pharmacy.
The space will be a home-like setting and should be “a comfortable and inviting environment designed to reduce anxiety,” the contract says, adding the center will operate from 10 a.m. to midnight.
County Manager Katherine Miller said “residents urged the county to develop a behavioral health crisis center” during a behavioral health summit in Santa Fe in 2016.
In November 2016, county voters approved a $2 million bond for the crisis center, and the following June, the County Commission approved a one-eighth percent increase in the gross receipts tax rate to support the facility’s operations. The county projected revenues of about $4.6 million a year for county public health and safety services, including $1.5 million annually for the center.
The county first contracted with Behavioral Healthcare Services Inc., which is doing business as Albuquerque-based New Mexico Solutions, in March 2018. New Mexico Solutions won a contract for not only operating the crisis center, but also running a mobile crisis team.
The nonprofit’s contract was $40,000 in its first year, with an option for the county to renew it.
The commission on Tuesday amended the contract, increasing it to $275,000 until the contract is up in June. The county also awarded the nonprofit $105,000 to operate the mobile crisis team.
For the past five years, Presbyterian Medical Services operated a mobile crisis response team in Santa Fe County. In April, O’Conner said, New Mexico Solutions will take over the team, offering a 24-hour, 365-day service to aid residents ages 14 years and older who are experiencing a mental health crisis.
O’Conner said the funding increases for the contractor were because its services were increasing in preparation for the crisis center’s opening this year.
“We increased funding this time to begin looking for a director and to hire staff and find a location for the mobile crisis team until the crisis center is open,” she said.
Representatives from Behavioral Healthcare Services Inc. could not be reached for comment.
David Ley, a licensed clinical psychologist, has been the executive director of the Albuquerque-based nonprofit since 2004.
Ley said the county’s approach and support for the crisis triage center will provide a radically different experience for people in need of behavioral health services.
“Rather than trying to shoehorn people into an existing system, they’re trying to build a system around those needs,” Ley said. “It’s providing people what they need, not just what the county can get out of it.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.