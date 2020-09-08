Santa Fe County is reining in the operation and administration of the Edgewood Equestrian Center.
The Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously adopted policies and procedures, as well as new rental fees, for public and private use of the approximately 30-acre property, which includes an open-air riding arena, a small circular horse pen and walking and riding trails.
The new fees range from $2.50 per horse for open riding in the arena to $200 for for-profit, revenue-generating events, plus a $375 damage deposit. The riding fees apply only to the arena, not to the trails, and a damage deposit isn't required for open riding either in the arena or on the trails.
"This is going to be a new way of trying to operate this facility," County Manager Katherine Miller said. "We may have some bumps in the road. We may have to come back for some policy changes if some of these don't work that well for the type of facility that it is. … We want to make it accessible to the residents to use and make sure that we just have some release of liability and we have some policies regarding the use of the facility. Hopefully, this will get it right the first time."
Commission Chairman Henry Roybal said he was pleased with the starting point.
"Who knows?" he said, smiling. "Maybe we'll get it right right out of the chute."
The move to implement new rules and a fee schedule came after the town of Edgewood discovered it didn't have an agreement with the county to maintain the facility.
When the county built and opened the equestrian center, it was under the understanding it would be operated and maintained by Edgewood, Miller told county commissioners at their Aug. 25 meeting.
"There was an agreement from 2009 that had to do with the development of it and maintenance of it that went to 2012," Miller said last month. "I don’t know why — I wish I could explain why — on both sides, town of Edgewood as well as Santa Fe County, why it was never brought forward that there wasn’t a [long-running] agreement for the maintenance and operation of the facility. But there wasn’t."
Miller, who joined the county in 2010, said she was under the impression Edgewood would operate and maintain the facility if the county built it.
“We had to rethink how we would open it if we opened it,” she said.
A trustee will manage the facility for the county.
"We want to operate it similar to the way that we do our community centers, which is we have trustees," Miller told commissioners last month. "They are the ones that get paperwork from people who want to utilize those facilities.”
Under the new policies and procedures, all users of the center's facilities, excluding the trails, will be required to sign a waiver and release of liability form, among other new rules.
"In the past, it’s just been there for anybody to use," Miller said last month. "But it probably means there was some liability that neither Edgewood nor Santa Fe County was aware that they were not protecting themselves from.”
The equestrian facility was built in 2013 at a cost of $682,000, county spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said. The county purchased the land in the early 2000s for $843,000. The money for the land purchase came from a voter-approved bond for open space, she said.
The entire property was closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but the county has since reopened the main gate that leads to the trails and open space.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.