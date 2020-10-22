The tentacles of COVID-19 continue to reach further into everyday life in Santa Fe and around New Mexico.
Santa Fe County officials closed the downtown administrative complex on Catron Street an hour early Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said the building closed at 4 p.m. and employees were sent home "to allow for a deep cleaning and sanitization process."
She said the employee who tested positive "went home to quarantine."
It was the first report of someone testing positive for the coronavirus at the new facility, which opened in November.
The County Clerk's Office, which had been offering in-person voter registration services, is located in the building.
Hart said people who wanted to register to vote and cast an early ballot could do both at the nearby Santa Fe Community Convention Center until the county complex reopens to the public, planned for 9 a.m. Friday.
Meanwhile, the march of the coronavirus continued nearly unabated Thursday, with the state announcing 669 new cases as hospital beds continued to fill up across the state. Health officials said 213 people in New Mexico were hospitalized — up from 202 on Wednesday. Overall, 85 percent of the state's general hospital beds were filled and 70 percent of intensive care beds were occupied.
Bernalillo County added 185 infections, nearly twice as many as the next highest county, Doña Ana, which recorded 97 cases. Santa Fe County added 17.
Even counties that are smaller in population continued to see high case levels. Sandoval, Eddy, Lea, Chaves, Valencia and Curry counties all had 30 or more.
The number of confirmed infections statewide grew to 39,377, and the number of people who have recovered from the illness increased to 20,562.
Health officials also reported three more deaths — in Bernalillo, Doña Ana and Eddy counties — to bring the statewide toll to 953.
Against the backdrop of that grim news, state health officials held an online news conference Thursday to talk about New Mexico's testing capacity as the infection rate rises. But they acknowledged the surge is forcing New Mexico hospitals to limit elective surgeries, such as joint replacements.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 599, up from 533 earlier in the week and well above the state's target of 168.
"We don't like being at 599," state Human Services Secretary David Scrase said.
The state's transmission rate was 1.24, above the target of 1.05. Anything above 1 means the virus is spreading.
Scrase called the rise in hospitalizations a "very urgent situation," noting New Mexico has 25 percent fewer general hospital beds and 31 percent fewer ICU beds than the national average.
Albuquerque-based TriCore Reference Laboratories said it will begin testing many specimens at one time through a process known as specimen pooling. If a pool of specimens tests negative, then all results are reported as negative. But if a pool of specimens tests positive, then all samples in that pool are retested to find the positive specimen.
"It is a way to increase our ability to test more specimens and get our results out quicker," Karissa Culbreath, TriCore's medical director for infectious disease, said during a video conference.
She said this method of testing will allow TriCore to expand its capacity by about 400 tests per day.
"We are looking at slowly rolling this out," Culbreath said.
In the coming weeks, the state also will begin using a new rapid test in screening people who are showing symptoms of the virus.
Abbott’s BinaxNOW delivers results in minutes rather than days or weeks, allowing the state to significantly increase its diagnostic capabilities.
By the end of the year, New Mexico will receive 630,000 of these new tests.
"There's great potential here," Scrase said.
Officials said the state's testing supplies are well stocked.
"Very early on [in the pandemic], we were having tremendous difficulties in securing enough swabs ... and we were talking a lot about shortages for nasal swabs," Culbreath said. "But because of the great work that's been done by our state and our governor, we've been able to secure large quantities of these swabs and transport media so we have sufficient supply that should carry us fairly well over these coming weeks and months."
As cases have risen over the past few weeks, the state also has seen a spike in businesses reporting employees infected with the virus. Seventy-one businesses in New Mexico have had two or more "rapid responses" — which occur when employers inform the state that an employee has contracted the virus — in the past two weeks, according to the state Environment Department's watch list. Five were in Santa Fe.
