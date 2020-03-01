Mike Montoya had time to spare and a ranch to run under the sweeping blue skies and blazing orange sunsets of Torrance County. Life wasn't quite as idyllic as it sounded.
He lacked money.
"It's my own fault. I didn't plan," Montoya said.
After working in government and tribal jobs, Montoya had incorrectly counted how much income he needed for the winter of his life. He had to find a job if he was to one day make a go of the ranch.
Now Montoya is back in the government workforce, at least for the short term. He is a Santa Fe-based recruiter for the U.S. Census Bureau.
Based on personal experience, he understands better than most the necessity of an accurate count. Miss the mark and life gets more difficult.
His job with the Census Bureau is to help supply a roster of seasonal employees to do fieldwork.
"We still need to fill a hundred positions," Montoya said of crews that will work in the city and county of Santa Fe.
This would cap a productive two months of recruiting.
As of the weekend, a total of 1,134 people had applied electronically and cleared background checks to work as census takers in Santa Fe, Montoya said.
They will be paid $17.50 an hour and 58 cents a mile for job-related driving. The base pay is more than $5 an hour above the city's minimum wage.
The downside is the jobs will last only 12 weeks. Montoya says workers must have transportation and a driver's license. Most of the remaining openings for census takers are in rural tracts of Santa Fe County.
The only other requirements are that an applicant be at least 18 years old and a citizen of the United States.
The Census Bureau wants to fill the last 100 jobs for Santa Fe within two weeks, Montoya said. Full staffing would give the area its best shot at obtaining a thorough count.
April 1 is national Census Day, kickoff of the government's attempt to determine the country's population and demographic trends.
By then, every home is to receive what the bureau calls an invitation to participate in the 2020 census.
Residents can respond through the internet, by mail or with a phone call.
Census takers will begin field work in April. They will start with senior centers, college campuses where students have taken up residence and other places where people live in groups.
The next step from May until July is for census takers to visit homes whose occupants have not responded to the Census Bureau.
This will be the most difficult part of the job, though the 2020 Census does not ask whether residents are U.S. citizens.
Those running for president and Congress can debate the wisdom of this policy during the fall campaign. That's the season for political footballs to be kicked around. The only goal of the springtime survey is to obtain an accurate count of everyone living in the country.
Census totals are always subject to debate. In 2010, one advocacy group claimed New Mexico had 36,000 more residents than the listed total in the census.
An informational sheet distributed at Montoya's booth during a weekend job fair claimed a far greater failing in the last count.
New Mexico had a population just above 2 million people in the 2010 census. Without citing a source, the information sheet stated: "It is estimated New Mexico was undercounted by 30 percent," costing the state federal money for schools, roads, bridges and more.
Pinning down the population is as elusive as finding the truth. But I don't buy the claim that the 2010 census missed 600,000 people in New Mexico.
The economy cratered before the last census. Everyone knows people go where the jobs are, and the whole country was hurting.
New Mexico felt even greater pains. It has lagged behind the rest of the region in employment and therefore in population.
In Santa Fe, a city full of service workers starving for something better than the minimum wage, the census might mean a bump in pay.
The higher wage will be brief. But like the census itself, a raise is not to be discounted.
