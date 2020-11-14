Much like Santa Fe’s storied and bloody history, an effort to appoint a new committee to delve into the politically thorny issue of monuments in the city after protesters toppled the historic obelisk on the Plaza has been highly complicated.
While Mayor Alan Webber has the sole authority to make such appointments, some city councilors in recent weeks have been trying to craft legislation that would give them more say in the process.
Webber himself has introduced an amendment to give a select group of council members more input into who would serve on his proposed special committee on Santa Fe’s cultures, histories, art, reconciliation and truth — CHART for short.
His amendment calls for the chairpersons of the three major council committees, whom he also appointed, “to review and evaluate the nominations.”
“Each of the three committees that are standing committees have had, I think, deep and thorough discussions about what [city councilors] feel would be the right way to go forward,” Webber said in a telephone interview Saturday. “My feeling was that the chairs can be the funnel for those feelings … and they can represent those points of view with real clarity.”
But the mayor, under powers granted to him by the city charter, has the final say.
His proposed resolution establishing the special committee also would grant him the authority to appoint the chairperson or co-chairpersons of the committee, allowing him to handpick who sets the agenda and oversees meetings.
Webber said such authority is “part of the way standard operating procedures tend to work with our committees.”
Dissecting Webber’s proposal
Under the mayor’s proposal, the committee would have 21 members — a number some city councilors contend is too high.
“I understand the one side that 21 might be too much,” City Councilor Roman “Tiger” Abeyta said. “But then who do you leave out? What do you leave out?”
The makeup of the committee has sparked a series of proposed changes from city councilors — including hiring a mediator with dispute resolution and restorative justice training and experience instead of making the individual an appointed member of the advisory group.
“They are there with a job to do,” City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler said at a recent council committee meeting. “They are to bring people to agreements and further the progress of the group, and that person and position is going to be very important because with such a large committee, they’re going to have to have major skills at doing that.”
Under that proposed amendment, the mediator position would be replaced with a member of the mayor’s Youth Advisory Board or a nominee selected by the board.
Four city councilors, including Abeyta and Vigil Coppler, are proposing an amendment calling for at least eight members of the CHART committee to be “nominated” by members of the governing body.
“I think it’s important that we are guaranteed that we get to make one appointment,” Vigil Coppler said at the meeting, prompting City Councilor Signe Lindell to point out the amendment didn’t assure an appointment.
“The way this reads is it’s strictly a nomination,” Lindell said. “There would be no guarantee that those folks would be appointed.”
Lindell also said she wasn’t sure it was “such a great idea for each councilor to nominate someone,” reflecting concerns about potentially politicizing the process even more.
At another council committee meeting, City Councilor Renee Villarreal said the mayor took her and City Councilor Chris Rivera’s suggestions into consideration when they reviewed nominees for a new task force they are co-chairing that will examine policing and the role of law enforcement in Santa Fe.
“We spent a lot of time reviewing, so of course our input was going to be taken seriously,” she said. “There’s no point in having people be part of that that aren’t going to be weighing in and sharing the recommendations that ultimately will lead to an appointment.”
Still, Villarreal questioned whether Webber was taking the right approach, noting three men and only one woman would be involved in the review of would-be members. The chairpersons of the three major council committees are Abeyta, Rivera and City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth.
“It doesn’t reflect the membership of our council or the governing body,” which is majority female, she said. “It’s predominantly men, and that’s not what our council’s made up of, so that’s one reason why I wouldn’t support that amendment.”
Though the mayor would make the final call, Abeyta said allowing council members to submit at least eight nominations would give them more voice in the matter.
“My intent in supporting that is so that the councilors have input on who the committee members are. It ensures that we get that input,” he said.
Other proposed changes include reducing the number of former elected officials from two to one and increasing the at-large positions from three to four.
“If I had the choice to take an average Joe community member who was deeply impacted by these events that are currently impacting our city over an elected official, I’m going to choose the community member because their input is extremely critical and valuable — and right now, their voice is feeling like it’s not being heard,” City Councilor Michael Garcia, one of the sponsors, said.
Webber said the process of establishing such a committee has revealed how “hard and complicated” it is to accomplish. He said he wanted his proposal to go to each major council committee to give each councilor “a chance to shape it and change it.” He also said discussions at their meetings are “a testimony to how hard it is to try to find a structure that people feel really works.”
“What the proposal for a committee like this is bringing out is the importance of a communitywide conversation,” he said.
“This need to discuss the fabric of Santa Fe is not a new issue, and it’s not just about the obelisk,” Webber added. “It’s about long-standing concerns about the way we include people, the way we recognize the historical contributions of people, and so a lot of the debate that seems to be about a committee or how to do a committee is really about how do we come together and talk to each other.”
A committee to select a committee?
Garcia has said he is working on a separate amendment calling for an independent group to select the CHART committee members.
“We have pretty much lost all credibility with this process, and we need to ensure that our credibility is built back up by having an independent body select who are the participants in this body,” he said.
Some of Garcia’s colleagues have questioned whether his proposed amendment would only complicate matters — and create the same kind of conflicts.
During a recent meeting, Romero-Wirth said she wasn’t sure “appointing a committee to appoint a committee” would accomplish what Garcia wanted.
“You run into the same problem,” she said. “I mean, at some point, you know, we’re the elected officials. You do have to trust us.”
Garcia said trust in Santa Fe’s elected officials has eroded.
“I completely agree that our constituents in our community should trust us. But I think, unfortunately, they don’t right now,” he said.
While Webber has been criticized for moving too slow in setting up such a committee, which some say led to the toppling of the obelisk on the Plaza, he is now being accused of rushing to put it together.
“I want to express some, I guess, disappointment in the sense that we’re fast-tracking the CHART committee,” Garcia said during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Webber said he wants to “move with some urgency, but not to the point where we prevent people from being heard, so I think we’re going to try to let the council and the process determine the speed with which it moves.”
New committee sparks interest
Jockeying for a spot on the new CHART committee has already begun, as well as foreshadowing of what may be a contentious appointment process.
During a recent council committee meeting, Melissa Mascareñas, past president of the Santa Fe Fiesta Council, requested that she be considered for appointment. Though the committee still hasn’t been established, she said she had already submitted a letter of interest.
“I feel it’s important that I am on this committee,” she said.
“I was one of the only females that worked with the mayor when we decided to retire the Entrada,” she continued, referring to a controversial dramatization during the Fiesta de Santa Fe of Spanish conquistadors reclaiming the city from Native Americans after the Pueblo Revolt of 1680. “It was over a two-year period of working very hard, and I think I bring to the table a lot of information that would help this committee.”
Also at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, James Borrego of the Santa Fe Hispanic Chamber of Commerce also asked that he or another chamber member be considered.
“We have met with the mayor regarding the CHART committee and recent occurrences, and we’ve also sent letters to the mayor and councilors requesting that a member of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce be included in this CHART committee,” he said.
At the same meeting, Virgil Vigil, president of Union Protectiva de Santa Fe, a century-old Spanish cultural organization that has butted heads with the mayor over the removal of a statue of Spanish conquistador Don Diego de Vargas from Cathedral Park downtown, urged city councilors to not let Webber make the appointments.
Under the city charter, though, the mayor has the power to “appoint and remove … members of advisory commissions,” subject to the approval of city councilors.
“I see a major problem that you all must address,” Vigil said. “The mayor will be able to select members who will outvote all other members in the CHART, resulting in the mayor attaining the results that he wants and has promised.”
Webber declined to address the assertion, saying he didn’t have a way to respond. But he said he was personally committed to being a good listener and for the city government to convene a public conversation that is broad, diverse and inclusive.
“There really is no perfect way to devise something like this,” he said. “You have to come up with something that people on the governing body and in the community feels is fair and represented. Making sure that the council members get full opportunity to participate in the design and the creation of this commission is essential so that it has confidence and it has trust, and people do believe in it, and the council members believe in it. If that doesn’t happen, then it really won’t work.”
