A proposed Santa Fe City Council resolution aims to provide “safe outdoor spaces” for people experiencing homelessness in the city.
The measure, sponsored by Councilors Renee Villarreal and Jamie Cassutt, offers a new approach to providing more shelter for homeless people in the city and comes months after officials quashed a plan to create a sanctioned encampment at the midtown campus property on St. Michael’s Drive.
That effort, which came in response to a rising and costly problem of homeless campsites popping up throughout the city, faced significant pushback from residents surrounding the former college campus, city officials said.
Cassutt said the new proposal differs from those to establish sanctioned encampments, chiefly because it calls for around-the-clock security and services.
“We have heard and seen that what we’re currently doing is not working for anybody,” she said. “I don’t believe that any single solution is going to solve homelessness … but I do hope that it is something that does start to make a dent in this issue, reduces the encampments and gives people a safe place to be as well as makes other members in our community feel safer.”
The resolution would direct city staff to identify potential properties that could host “private, non-congregate sleeping quarters” with “access to bathrooms and showers, laundry facilities, meals, and connections to services, including access to case managers and services providers.”
It also would direct staff to contract with a property manager that could provide “24/7 security.”
It cites data from Denver’s Beloved Community Village, a model it says was viewed favorably by surrounding neighbors. That project consists of 24 “tiny homes” on a city-owned property with communal bathrooms and showers.
A similar project in Santa Fe would provide small homes or tents, Cassutt said, adding it would benefit people who choose not to stay in shelters while aiding in rehousing efforts.
A safe outdoor space for members of the homeless community is “a direct pathway to stability in as much as it provides a regular place to return, a comfortable, climate-controlled place to sleep, a secure space for storing belongings,” and outreach workers and caseworkers, the resolution states.
City staff has not identified any possible sites for such a project, Cassutt said. She added a key step in the process would be a “good neighbor agreement” between the managing organization, tenants and nearby residents.
A fiscal impact review says up to $1 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act could be used for the project.
The city spends an estimated $14 million each year addressing the impacts of homelessness, the resolution states, with costs related to public safety and emergency services as well as infrastructure repair and cleanup.
With safe outdoor spaces, the document states, the cost of encampment cleanups is expected to drop, as well as administrative costs tied to unsanctioned camps and the number of people who frequently use emergency medical services.
The proposal is one of three new measures that are expected to be introduced at the council’s public meeting Wednesday. Another calls for a pilot program for city employees to receive time off for mental well-being, and the third proposal calls for staff to seek a consultant to overhaul the city’s general plan.
The measures will be considered in council committees before final consideration by the full council in late April or May.
Councilors Amanda Chavez and Chris Rivera will introduce a measure that would grant city employees one day of “wellness leave” per year and two hours per week of “physical and mental fitness leave.”
During a two-year pilot program, the city would collect data and feedback from employees, a memorandum from Human Resources Director Bernadette Salazar states.
The city’s personnel rules currently provide between 71 and 159 hours of sick leave — depending on tenure and union status. That leave can be used for injury, illness, doctor appointments or taking care of an immediate relative.
If the resolution passes, the city manager will present the specific terms of the “wellness leave” to the city’s union employees for approval, according to the proposal.
Under the third resolution, city staff staff would be directed to seek a contractor for a “comprehensive update” of the general plan alongside an overhaul of the land use code, which is already underway.
The last time both were rewritten was in 1999.
A staff memo states the goals and objectives identified in the general plan are used to set city policy and are implemented through the city code as well as documents such as the Future Land Use Map.
The resolution lays out tasks for a consultant, including assessing strengths and deficiencies of the current general plan; conducting surveys, studies and other assessments, and coordinating and executing community outreach and engagement.