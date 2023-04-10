A proposed Santa Fe City Council resolution aims to provide “safe outdoor spaces” for people experiencing homelessness in the city.

The measure, sponsored by Councilors Renee Villarreal and Jamie Cassutt, offers a new approach to providing more shelter for homeless people in the city and comes months after officials quashed a plan to create a sanctioned encampment at the midtown campus property on St. Michael’s Drive.

That effort, which came in response to a rising and costly problem of homeless campsites popping up throughout the city, faced significant pushback from residents surrounding the former college campus, city officials said.

