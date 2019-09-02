At first glance, a mailing thousands of Santa Fe homeowners receive each year looks like official correspondence from the city, with the government’s logo plastered on the envelope and the letter inside.
“Important service line information,” states the letter, which offers sewer and water line insurance policies to city utility customers who own their homes.
The letter isn’t from the city at all but from Service Line Warranties of America, a private business that claims to give Santa Fe homeowners a 32 percent discount on their insurance policies in exchange for using the city’s logo.
But the deal is now in limbo as the Pennsylvania-based company, which bills itself as “the nation’s largest and most trusted source of utility line plans,” resists efforts by the city to include in its mailings a separate letter from the Public Utilities Department director that makes it abundantly clear the insurance policy isn’t mandatory.
The company isn’t opposed to including a letter from the city. The issue is the wording of the letter.
“My personal opinion is there’s probably a couple of words that probably cross their marketing red flags,” department Director Shannon Jones told the mayor and City Council on Wednesday.
“They don’t like to call it insurance. It’s a protection plan,” he said. “We’re saying, ‘You should check with your homeowners insurance because this may already be covered,’ and I feel like they’d like to say, ‘Most homeowners insurance doesn’t cover this.’ ”
While the governing body gave Jones another month to try to strike an agreement on the language of the letter, at least one city councilor was ready to call it quits after Jones likened his discussions with the company to “a back-and-forth used car negotiation” that had been dragging on for four, possibly five months.
“I feel like we’re bending over backwards to allow this to continue, and we don’t really have to do that,” City Councilor Chris Rivera said. “They should be acquiescing to what we want to do and how we want to do it, and there’s just been too much back and forth for me to have the feeling that they’re willing to do that, so I’m inclined to get out of the warranty business and just continue as we had before that.”
Jennifer Montanaro, a senior account manager with the insurance company, did not return a message seeking comment Friday. But in a June 11 email to Jones and other city staff, she wrote that Service Line Warranties of America “wouldn’t be able to include the exact letter” proposed by the city.
Though she didn’t explain why, she wrote that “other partners have wanted us to include similar language and we drafted the attached letter that would go along with the offer letter,” she wrote in her email. “It covers off on many of the same points in your letter and we have gotten positive feedback. Would it be acceptable to include this version?”
It’s unclear whether Jones ever replied. But he told the mayor and city councilors he was willing to continue to work with the company if that was their wish.
“Through my conversations with them, it seemed like we were coming a little bit out of left field with this supplemental letter from the city,” Jones said, prompting Mayor Alan Webber to remind him of the June 11 email he had received from Montanaro stating that “other partners” have made similar requests.
The city’s half-page letter contains four bullet points, including that the service line warranty “is a voluntary supplemental insurance” and that residents’ water and sewer lines may already be covered under their homeowner’s insurance.
“The city of Santa Fe logo is only included in an attempt to qualify you for a discounted rate from Service Line Warranties of America, but in no way should represent that this is the only service provider or that the offer rate or service coverage is in the best option for you,” the city’s letter states.
City Councilor Peter Ives said the company’s letter covers many of the city’s points.
“Factually, most of it does not seem inaccurate, so for me it’s more a question of emphasis,” Ives said. “I would think that a blending of the two letters actually should accomplish the purpose of both parties and move forward.”
City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler, who helped draft the city’s proposed letter, said Friday some homeowners have signed up for the insurance because they think it’s required.
“I think they should just be thankful that we are cooperating with them at all and use our letter,” she said of the company. “If you look at their materials, their materials are not written simply.”
Wednesday night, Vigil Coppler told her colleagues the city shouldn’t back down.
“I’m not sure where we go from here, but I find it somewhat distasteful that a company would rule or dictate to the City Council what we want,” she said. “If any business could come and do this and tell us how we should run the show, I just don’t think that’s the way it should work.”
If the council doesn’t approve a contract amendment with Service Line Warranties, the company would still be able to mail letters offering its insurance policies to Santa Fe homeowners. But the city logo would be off limits.
