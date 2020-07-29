Santa Fe City Council meetings will start an hour earlier for the remainder of the year under a resolution unanimously approved by the governing body Wednesday.
The resolution is designed to reduce what lately has become a series of marathon meetings that run into the wee hours of the night, often keeping city employees working late and members of the public waiting for hours to participate in public hearings.
Starting Aug. 12, the council's afternoon session will begin at 4 p.m. instead of 5 p.m., and the evening session will start at 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.
City Councilor Renee Villarreal, who sponsored the resolution, said the proposal, which sunsets Dec. 9, was suggested by city staff and she was willing to try it through the end of the year.
"We need to be more efficient about our meetings," she said.
City councilors, some of whom said they were partly to blame for the lengthy meetings, committed to "self-regulation" and going to meetings prepared and being more concise when speaking.
"It seems as of late, the reason why some of these meetings are going so late is because of us," City Councilor Roman "Tiger" Abeyta said.
The council deliberated for close to 30 minutes before reaching a decision on the resolution, which generated comments from Mayor Alan Webber and all but one council member.
"I suggest each one of us bring a roll of duct tape and put it by our table," City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler said before voting in favor of the proposal.
