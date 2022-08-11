Mountainair has an idyllic name and 900 residents. It’s a small town but not a peaceful one. Litigious is the better description.

Remember the New Mexico Civil Rights Act? It’s a year-old law that prohibits immunity protections if someone sues a police department or other government agency for violations of constitutional rights. Mountainair has such a case, though it’s atypical.

Ernie Lopez, a member of the Town Council, is using the civil rights law to sue his own government.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

