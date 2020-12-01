A government rebellion led by City Councilor Jacob Roebuck is underway in Roswell.
He says he has the city’s best interest at heart. Critics counter that Roebuck is self-interested and shortsighted.
Roebuck sponsored a directive to reopen all city buildings and services, regardless of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s public health orders to blunt the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The measure cleared the City Council 5-4 during a special meeting Monday night. Roebuck’s vote proved pivotal.
Fellow Councilor Juan Oropesa said Roebuck should not have voted at all based on a direct financial conflict of interest.
“He benefits from an illegal directive to the city manager,” Oropesa said Tuesday by phone.
With the council’s order to reopen all city services, Roebuck’s wintertime business at once is on firmer footing.
Roebuck for four years has operated the Roswell Christmas Railway, a for-profit venture in a city park. He launched the business before being elected to the council and has maintained it through a municipal contract.
The city government owns a small train that loops around a field in Spring River Park, where Roswell’s zoo is housed. The train becomes a key part of Roebuck’s business after his company fills the park with 750,000 Christmas lights and decorations.
Visitors buy a ticket to ride the train, sip hot chocolate and drink in the holiday atmosphere.
“It may not sound like much in the big city, but it’s pretty neat,” said Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh.
A percentage of every ticket Roebuck sells goes to the city to cover expenses for the train. Roebuck keeps any profit from the rest of the sales after covering his expenses, which include paying about 30 seasonal workers.
Roebuck plans to open the railway Dec. 11. He usually sells 12,000 tickets in a season lasting about three weeks. That’s brisk business in a city of 47,000.
Roebuck says he will make sure the railway operates safely in a time of spreading disease.
His staff will check the temperature of prospective riders and limit capacity on the train to perhaps 20 passengers per trip. It typically could accommodate twice that many.
He says he also will post CDC guidelines on the use of masks. Roebuck, though, didn’t wear a mask during Monday’s council meeting. He wasn’t rebellious in that respect, as a few other councilors and the mayor sat together in close quarters without face coverings.
Roebuck says his Christmas Railway is just an offshoot of the broader plan directing the city manager “to open all city facilities and return all city services to normal operation.”
Access to recreation centers and the city library would be a start to rescuing young people from boredom, inactivity and trouble, Roebuck said.
“This is not easy. I don’t want to go to war with anyone,” he said in a phone interview. “What the directive does is allow places for kids to go that are positive. Kids are suffering from neglect.”
Roebuck found a receptive audience for his initiative. Many people who attended the council meeting said lockdowns were wrecking their city.
One woman mentioned the American revolution as a model for standing against a government out of step with the public interest. Others said the effects of lockdowns were worse than the virus, crippling the economy and robbing Roswell of any sense of normalcy.
Those comments were predictable enough. City Councilor Barry Foster’s were not.
Foster claimed an 11-year-old boy in Hobbs took his own life because of isolation in the pandemic. Foster said the disease itself had not killed any kids in his region.
Roebuck maintains that reopening city services is the right move, even with infection rates surging. New Mexico reported another 2,330 infections and 21 more deaths Tuesday.
“We can’t abandon our kids because we are afraid the hospital will be overrun,” he said.
Oropesa and three other councilors weren’t persuaded. Oropesa challenged colleagues who described Lujan Grisham’s orders as something less than the law.
Flouting the governor’s orders is wrong, Oropesa said. The people elected her, and she should not be defied or ignored.
Asked if he would try to stop the directive by looking for help outside his city, Oropesa said he didn’t know what his next move would be.
Kintigh, the mayor, only votes on council matters if a tie occurs. He said Roswell can try to finesse its reopening to comport with the governor’s orders.
But he made plain he comes down on Roebuck’s side of the debate.
“I respect and approve of the intention of the directive,” Kintigh said.
Roebuck said basketball, a contact sport played indoors, should be one activity restored by the city’s plan. More conflict might be just ahead.
Lujan Grisham, the nation’s shortest governor at 4 feet 11 inches, might be inclined to go one on five against the Roswell City Council.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com. or 505-986-3080.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Kintigh, the former Fed-zombie, now Political party puppet? Undoubtedly, easier to focus on a kiddie-train in a park, than the city's numerous unsolved murder cases and systemic Racism against Hispanos.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.