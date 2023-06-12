A proposal before the Santa Fe City Council would allow the city manager, John Blair, to approve contracts worth up to $200,000, permanently establishing a temporary limit in place during the state of emergency for the coronavirus pandemic.
The measure would more than triple the contract approval limit for the city manager, which is currently $60,000.
Higher contract awards must be reviewed by City Council committees and garner council approval. The council last raised the city manager’s limit in 2018, when the threshold was $50,000.
A public hearing on the measure is scheduled during the council’s Wednesday meeting.
The proposal, introduced by Mayor Alan Webber and co-sponsored by Councilor Signe Lindell — is not scheduled to be considered for a final vote until July at the earliest.
A memo by city purchasing staff states the change to the city manager’s contract approval authority would “alleviate administrative burden” on staff and allow the city to move projects forward more quickly.
Several teams of city staff members review all proposed contracts and “address the accuracy, need, and legality of each purchase,” the memo states. “Adopting the bill to increase the City Manager’s approval threshold to include purchases up to $200,000 would create increased efficiency, flexibility, and responsiveness in the City’s ability to meet the emergent needs of the community.”
The city’s finance and legal staff encourage the use of multiyear contracts, the memo states, because yearly contract renewals cause “administrative and legislative burden.” Multiyear contracts can reach or exceed the current limit of $60,000 “very quickly,” the memo argues.
The process of approving contracts in excess of the city manager’s authority can take three weeks or more, including reviews by council committees and approval by the City Council.
In other cities and counties, the authority of managers to approve contracts differs.
Albuquerque and Las Cruces both allow for administrative approval of contracts up to about $100,000, the staff memo notes. Bernalillo County allows for approval of contracts up to $200,000 for work that doesn’t involve construction, with a $500,000 limit for construction contracts. Santa Fe County allows for the county manager to approve contracts up to $250,000, with the exception of “some real estate transactions,” the memo states.
In addition to raising the limit from $60,000, the measure also would strike language from the city code establishing a $200,000 limit for the city manager’s contractual authority during a state of emergency declared by the New Mexico Department of Health or by the World Health Organization.
The proposal’s fiscal impact report — written several weeks before the World Health Organization declared the end of the COVID-19 state of emergency — warns the legislative process of approval for contract and purchasing activity above $60,000 results in “increased costs for the City in terms of staff hours needed to process the items.”
“Requiring all items above $60,000 to go through a potentially lengthy legislative process increases the potential impact of inflation and market volatility because prices continue to rise even as we wait for items to clear the legislative process,” the report states.