A proposal before the Santa Fe City Council would allow the city manager, John Blair, to approve contracts worth up to $200,000, permanently establishing a temporary limit in place during the state of emergency for the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure would more than triple the contract approval limit for the city manager, which is currently $60,000.

Higher contract awards must be reviewed by City Council committees and garner council approval. The council last raised the city manager’s limit in 2018, when the threshold was $50,000.

