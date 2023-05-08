Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council on Wednesday are scheduled to consider a $403 million proposed operating budget for the coming fiscal year, which begins in July.

An operating budget for the city's finances from July 1 through the following June 30 is due to the state Department of Finance and Administration by June 1 each year for approval.

After a weekslong process of hearings with department directors, the City Council's Finance Committee unanimously recommended approval of the budget, which Webber announced in April.

Recommended for you