Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council on Wednesday are scheduled to consider a $403 million proposed operating budget for the coming fiscal year, which begins in July.
An operating budget for the city's finances from July 1 through the following June 30 is due to the state Department of Finance and Administration by June 1 each year for approval.
After a weekslong process of hearings with department directors, the City Council's Finance Committee unanimously recommended approval of the budget, which Webber announced in April.
The budget will be considered alongside three amendments introduced by the committee.
The first amendment would move $100,000 proposed for the city's CHART community engagement process — largely designed to address aspects of culture, history and public art in the city — to the City Manager's Office from the City Clerk's Office.
Another amendment would add about $350,000 for four positions in the Santa Fe Fire Department: three forestry technicians and one behavioral health specialist. The amendment would move some money from the city's general fund and some from the fire department's contractual services fund to cover the new salaries and benefits.
The last amendment adopted by the committee concerns a new chart added to the budget regarding where funds are allocated from for capital expenditures, such as design and repair projects for city buildings, sidewalks and roads, and park improvements.
Finance Committee Chairwoman Carol Romero-Wirth said Monday the committee extended the budget hearings to three weeks this year from its usual two weeks.
"It’s a great opportunity for the council to have space and time with the division directors and department directors to talk about the work that’s been going on — what the status is, how they're planning for the future," she said.
Councilors who do not sit on the Finance Committee also have the opportunity to propose amendments to the budget, which would be considered by the full council prior to a final vote on the budget.