It was clear at the end of the city’s almost yearlong process to discuss cultural and ethnic fissures, most Santa Fe city councilors had one major question on their mind.
What’s next?
A final report, the result of the city’s Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process — known as CHART — was provided at Wednesday’s council meeting. It was the culmination of a year of surveys, dialogue sessions and roundtable discussions and is meant to help the community and the City Council address long-simmering cultural concerns.
Some councilors and members of the community expressed disappointment in the document’s scope and doubt that it will accomplish the goals of the CHART process.
But for many councilors, the report was just the beginning.
“One process, one report, one effort isn’t going to fix what ails us,” City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth said.
The resolution that led to the 138-page report was approved about four months after a group of protesters toppled the controversial Soldiers’ Monument on the Plaza on Indigenous Peoples Day in 2020. The more than 150-year-old monument honored Civil War Union soldiers and soldiers slain in battle with Native Americans.
The report included 52 recommendations for elected officials and the community to ponder, including the establishment of an office of equity and a process for members of the community to formally support or oppose public monuments and art.
It also recommends the city create a process to find a solution for the still-vacant site of the Soldiers’ Monument, offering two options: Put the obelisk back up or come up with a replacement.
The council is left to make that decision.
The lack of direction in the report on where the city should turn drew the frustration of City Councilor Michael Garcia.
“For us to allow that to be ignored totally undermines this entire process,” Garcia said. “I don’t know how we regain the public’s trust after hearing that.”
His comment met with a round of applause from the audience, which was quieted by Mayor Alan Webber.
Several members of the public spoke at the meeting, blasting the CHART process and report.
Bob White, a former Santa Fe school board member, said the report was filled with recommendations on diversity issues that “everybody in city government in any organization should know.”
Santa Fe resident, frequent Webber critic and CHART participator Virgil Vigil said the report should have more directly addressed the Soldiers’ Monument and the fate of a statue of Don Diego de Vargas the city removed from Cathedral Park in 2020.
“You are now no closer to accomplishing this than when you allocated and wasted over a quarter-million dollars,” he said, referring to the CHART process.
Resident Daniel Ortiz said as far as the Soldiers’ Monument was concerned, CHART contained “no truth.”
Romero-Wirth asked the community give the document a chance before slamming it.
“I really encourage everyone, let’s not tear it down, but let’s look at it as the gift we have been given and try to work with it to really help move us forward — bring us together, help us understand each other, help us care about each other and help us represent our whole story.”
Webber said the city is planning to schedule a study session Sept. 20 with the City Council and the nonprofit Artful Life, which was contracted to oversee the CHART process, so councilors can have their questions answered. City Councilor Renee Villarreal noted, however, the date clashed with a previously scheduled Community Health and Safety Task Force meeting.
Webber agreed with a point made by Garcia: It may take multiple study sessions to fully address the report.
Villarreal said the report did have some items the City Council could act on, including a recommendation to address the “tricultural myth” of Santa Fe and how it is used by the city’s tourism department.
“I just think that one thing is a low-hanging fruit we can change right away,” she said.