The Santa Fe City Council late Wednesday approved the appointment of Jarel LaPan Hill as city manager and a contract that calls for her to receive a salary of $170,000 a year.
LaPan Hill, who served as Mayor Alan Webber’s chief of staff before stepping into the role of interim city manager about four months ago, still must agree to the terms of the contract before taking the job on a full-time basis, which she is expected to do.
“It remains to be seen whether we have a willing signatory to the contract, but I think the council has voted for this particular proposal,” Webber said after the council unanimously approved her appointment and the contract, which also states that her base salary shall be reviewed annually.
The contract also calls for LaPan Hill to receive pay increases "commensurate with pay increases afforded to city employees in any fiscal year," as well as a $5,000 retention bonus if she stays in the position until the end of Webber's first term in two years.
LaPan Hill, 38, would become only the second woman in the city’s history to serve as city manager if she accepts the job.
LaPan Hill, who grew up in Santa Fe, would replace Erik Litzenberg, who unexpectedly resigned last year after a little more than a year on the job. Litzenberg, the city’s former fire chief, took a job as Santa Fe County’s fire chief soon after he announced his departure.
Litzenberg was paid $170,000 a year as city manager – the same salary proposed for LaPan Hill, who made $88,000 a year as chief of staff. During her stint as interim city manager, her salary was bumped up to $155,000 a year.
“Santa Fe is very fortunate to have Jarel LaPan Hill as our city manager,” Webber said in a statement. “Having grown up here and graduated from Capital High, she has deep connections to our community. Her management skills, government experience, professional judgment, work ethic and core values are impeccable. As hard and demanding as this work is, I know that Jarel with do a great job because she has been doing a great job since September. I’m confident that under her leadership the city will continue to make life better for all of the residents of Santa Fe.”
City Councilor Roman “Tiger” Abeyta, chairman of the city Finance Committee, also expressed confidence in LaPan Hill.
“Having been in similar roles with both the city and county and having worked for several city and county managers, I have an intimate perspective for how taxing this position can be on somebody and the skillset it takes to be successful,” Abeyta said in a statement. “Someone once told me being city manager is like being the eye of a hurricane. There is havoc all around you with the staff, the governing body and public, yet somehow you need to keep calm and move it all forward.”
LaPan Hill is a 1999 graduate of Capital High School and received her bachelor’s degree in political science at George Washington University. She worked for eight years during the Obama administration as chief of staff for the deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
According to a résumé provided by the city, LaPan Hill has headed major projects during her time as interim city manager, including implementation of a software modernization system and the midtown campus project. As chief of staff, her role included managing the operations of the mayor’s office plus serving as a liaison for Webber with state and local officials. She also recruited and hired 14 department directors.
