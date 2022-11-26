Rowley Farmhouse Ales no longer has a safe to keep cash in.

The brewhouse restaurant doesn’t need one. This month, it went cashless, meaning patrons have to pay for their goods with debit or credit cards or digital wallets.

Anyway, thieves stole the safe, and all the cash in it, sometime late in the night on Election Day.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

