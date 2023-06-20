As soon as Dino Martinez saw the unobstructed views of the mountains and open space from the backyard, he said he was sold on a home on a corner lot in Rancho Viejo.
Now he wishes he would have never seen the property.
Within months of moving in eight years ago, Martinez said he discovered a living nightmare had taken root next door.
"We're going through hell here in Rancho Viejo," he said.
The source of Martinez's bitter frustration?
A cottonwood tree.
Located in his neighbor's front yard, the tree has become a major nuisance for Martinez, who said his property is blanketed with white fluffy seeds in the spring and summer and "big and hard" leaves in the fall and winter.
It's a problem that keeps growing.
Martinez, 82, said the tree has tripled in size to about 60 to 70 feet tall in the time he's lived in Rancho Viejo, a master-planned subdivision with immaculate landscaping, where the average price of a home is $642,000.
"It's going to get bigger and bigger," he said.
The architectural guidelines, rules and regulations of the Rancho Viejo South Community Association allow cottonwoods, but they have to be seedless, or the male variety of the fast-growing tree, which is native to New Mexico and grows in abundance along the Rio Grande and other waterways.
Association Manager Maggie Ragle said the cottonwood tree in question was in the ground "well before" Martinez purchased his home on Cimarron Pass.
"The covenants do say that cottonwood trees are not allowed any longer, but this was a developer's planting, not the homeowner's," she said. "It's been there forever, and this is a dispute simply between Mr. Martinez and Mr. [Robert] Rice, the two homeowners."
Rice could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Martinez said Rice rents the home and doesn't have to deal with the tree.
A man who answered Rice's phone and identified himself as "Monte" said Rice bought the home with the cottonwood tree already there.
"He's complained for, as I recall, the last eight years," the man said, referring to Martinez.
Ragle said she understands Martinez's frustration but reiterated the dispute is between two property owners.
"We can possibly bring the two homeowners together and mediate this, but … this is a neighbor-to-neighbor conflict," she said. "If Mr. Martinez is that passionate about it, we're not sure why he hasn't sought legal counsel for the last eight years."
Martinez said the homeowners association, which collects $385 in fees every quarter, should resolve the dispute, especially since its covenants prohibit cottonwood trees that shed.
"We pay our dues, but they don't want to help us," he said.
Martinez said he bought the house in February 2015. He didn't notice the cottonwood in his neighbor's front yard until the white fluffy seeds from the tree started to invade his property, he added.
A man who got on the roof warned him not to use his air conditioner because of the parachute-like seeds, which swirled in the air Monday, making their way into ears and nostrils and creating piles of white fluff in Martinez's planters, garage and backyard.
"He asked, 'Have you turned on your air conditioner? Don't turn it on. It's caked with cotton, and it's going to catch on fire,' ” Martinez recalled. "So I had to go down to Lowe's and buy a cover. I haven't used it."
Martinez said he has to constantly clean his hummingbird feeders and that he stopped growing plants to attract hummingbirds because the vegetation also gets "caked" with fluff.
He said the hummingbirds used to attract people who walk on a path near his backyard.
"People walk by there every day, and they like to come and stand by the wall and look at the hummingbirds," Martinez said. "Lately, they haven't. The cotton."
The seeds also sneak into his home through the fireplace, he said.
"I had to cover the fireplace," Martinez said. "I can't use it, either."
Martinez keeps a small blower by his front door to move the cottonwood seeds out of the way before he picks up his morning paper. He keeps a large blower in the backyard to clean his garage and keeps the seeds off his vegetation, including grape vines he said get "caked" with fluff.
A three-tiered, handcarved fountain he paid $5,000 for and imported from Mexico is also useless, he said, because of the sea of seeds.
"I had to empty it out," Martinez said before pointing to pans he keeps on the ground filled with water for the birds.
"If I put water [in the fountain], I gotta get the ladder and go up there with the blower and blow the water out because it's full of cotton," he said.
Martinez said he's invested $38,000 in his backyard, which was "nothing but gravel" when he purchased the home. The shedding tree makes it impossible to enjoy the backyard — and the views that convinced him to buy the home in the first place.
"You can't sit out there and read the paper," he said.
Martinez said he's thinking about selling but doesn't know where he'd move.
"I can't sleep," he said. "I get up angry. I go to bed angry."
Richard Archuleta, 92, who lives nearby, said he doesn't like the tree, either.
''It does bother us, but he's the one who gets most of it," Archuleta said, referring to Martinez.
Martinez has talked to Rice about the tree two or three times and has been met with vulgarities each time, he said.
"He says, 'I don't give a [expletive]. I don't live here. Why should I care?' " said Martinez, who also used choice words to describe Rice.
"It's a nightmare," Martinez said as birds chirped and wind chimes clanged in the background. "My neighbor looks across the street, and he says, 'It looks like it's snowing. How can you put up with it?' ”