The cottonwoods' yellow foliage along a stretch of the Santa Fe River looks ethereal, a striking autumn sight.
Trouble is, it's August and the trees' leaves have turned yellow at least six weeks early because of New Mexico's relentless drought.
The canopies on a few trees, standing beside a dry, sun-baked riverbed, have turned brown, with withered leaves blowing off the branches.
The cottonwoods are weakening from thirst.
"Cottonwoods grow … where there is water," said Mark Pennington, who co-owns and manages Agua Fría Nursery in Santa Fe. "They can't live without it. If they've sprouted somewhere that was wetter and now it's drier, they're going to wither."
Judy Klinger, a Santa Fe resident, noticed the yellowed cottonwoods as she was biking on the Santa Fe River Trail. She can't recall ever seeing leaves change colors in the summer.
"It just seems very, very early for that to be happening," Klinger said.
Other leafy trees are mostly staying green, despite a recent heat wave and a light monsoon.
It's not unusual for cottonwoods' leaves to begin yellowing in August, but it is unusual for entire canopies to turn yellow so early, said Miguel Hoffman, arborist for Southwest Fire Defense and Tree Services.
Cottonwoods are more vulnerable in a desert region because they require a fair amount of water, which is why they are a riparian species found mainly near rivers, Hoffman said.
"If there's no water, that's bad for them," Hoffman said. "If that [river] flow has changed, that could be a factor."
Yellow-leafed cottonwoods begin lining the trail near John F. Griego Vietnam Veterans Park and stretch westward for at least a mile.
East of the park, there's only a smattering of cottonwoods with yellowing leaves.
Pennington said it makes sense the trees to the west would lose their vitality more because conditions tend to get drier the farther west you go.
There's a long, dry break in that section of the river that has gotten little water this year, Klinger said. The river flow running through the city has gotten low, compared to earlier in the summer when children were playing in the water, she said.
A weak snowpack and light monsoon have contributed to low water levels, including in the Santa Fe River.
The city is releasing 760 acre-feet of water into the river from the Nichols Reservoir, the volume it had scheduled for the season, said Bill Schneider, the city's water resources coordinator.
An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons.
"We're releasing a fair amount of water," Schneider said. "We're not getting the supplemental recharge from the summer rains."
Depleted water flows in the Rio Grande are expected to cause the Buckman Direct Diversion to temporarily shut down by October. The plant has never suspended operations in its 10-year history.
Hoffman said native trees like cottonwoods normally can rebound from dry periods, but the yearslong drought is wearing them down and making them less resilient.
"[The drought] has been so long that even those trees are losing their reserves," Hoffman said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.