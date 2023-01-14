Stormtroopers, comic book characters and mythical creatures roamed the halls of the Albuquerque Convention
Center on Saturday for one of New Mexico’s largest gatherings of the geeks.
Albuquerque Comic Con brought people from all over the state to meet celebrities, show off their costumes and be part of fun-filled communities that cater to their specific nerdy interests.
There are the video gamers, who spend hours competing in tournaments that get as competitive as some sports games. There are the table-top gamers, who collect cards and go into fantastical worlds using their imaginations. Perhaps the most colorful community are the cosplayers — short for “costume players.”
These kids and adults of all ages turn themselves into their favorite characters and forget about real life for a little bit.
“Stuff like this, where you get to still have that playful attitude of being someone else for a day outside of Halloween, it’s just awesome,” said attendee Kassandra Dellinger, who was dressed Cruella de Vil in her iconic ballgown from the 2021 live-action Disney movie Cruella. She later won a costume contest with her outfit.
Cosplayers spend days, sometimes weeks, preparing their costumes for conventions. Dellinger said it took her about three months to create the intricate red and black dress.
While some cosplayers, like Delliner, are highly skilled seamstresses, some are just young people trying to have fun and meet with friends.
Blu Turner and Amber Bigbee are members of a New Mexico Minecraft server, where they play the game with other people from all over the state. They went to the convention dressed as characters from an online role-play server created by YouTubers Dream and GeorgeNotFound, called The Dream SMP.
Turner said she dressed up as the character Tommy, who she relates to on an emotional level.
“I came from a pretty crappy childhood. I understand that kind of trauma the character went through,” Turner said. “Getting to cosplay and dress up kind of, you know, helps you deal with some of that.”
Community is perhaps one of the most important aspects for many attendees, especially for a Star Wars-loving group that makes it to the convention every year, the 501st Legion. The group is an international fan-based organization dedicated to dressing up like villains from the movie series.
The organization has members all over the world who build and wear screen-accurate replicas of Imperial Stormtrooper armor, Sith Lords, Clone Troopers, bounty hunters and other bad guys from the Star Wars universe.
The Darth Vader doppelganger, Ben Kanz, said making it into the group isn’t easy.
“It’s got to be movie quality, or you can’t do it because you have to present the character literally, like down to the scene work, there’s no shortcuts,” Kanz said about the group’s costumes.
But, Stormtrooper Jim McMinn noted that once you’re in, you’re like a member of a giant sci-fi family.
“It’s like you have 2 million cousins,” McMinn said.
Many members of the group have kids who join them on their intergalactic missions, as members of the Galactic Academy — a worldwide Star Wars costume club for kids.
McMinn’s wife, Tiffany McMinn, said she got into Star Wars and the 501st Legion because of her son, Asaph, who used the series to come out of his shell.
“He was delayed in speech and language, and it was through Star Wars that got him to learn the alphabet,” Tiffany McMinn said. “Kids that are on the spectrum have a hard time interacting with people, and when he was in the Star Wars costume, he was able to communicate. … So it got me plugged in with the adult groups, and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
Besides appearing at conventions, members of the groups often do charity work with their costumes.
Joseph Perez, a longtime member of the organization who has been a Star Wars fan since the first movie came out in 1977, said one of the main things they do is work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, to surprise sick kids with their favorite movie character.
“At the airport, we send them off when they go to Disneyland,” Perez said. “If they’re big Star Wars fans, will actually will suit up at 5 in the morning to meet them and send them off.”
Members of the organization said having these high-quality, movie-level costumes is an expensive hobby.
Perez said that over the years he has spent well over $20,000 on his 11 outfits, not including the six he helped his wife make. Kanz said he stopped counting after he spent $5,000 on his Darth Vader costume but estimates he has spent around $10,000.
Perez said the cost is worth it for many members who get to appear as extras in the movies. And for many, it’s worthwhile because of the smiles they put on kids’ faces when they see their favorite Star Wars character.