An uprising unfolds
Friday, Feb. 1, 1980
8:30 p.m.: Inmates begin drinking home brew in Dormitory E-2.
10:30 p.m.: Inmates are drunk, loud and angry and begin talking about taking over the prison.
Saturday, Feb. 2, 1980
1:09 a.m.: Guards begin to close the south wing.
1:40 a.m.: Inmates jump guards in Dormitory E-2. The guards are stripped, blindfolded and beaten.
1:45 a.m.: Prisoners take four more officers hostage.
1:57 a.m.: Officers in the control center and on foot patrol begin to hear inmates over a walkie-talkie. Two officers in the mess hall observe a mob of inmates loose in the main corridor, kicking and pushing a naked man with a belt around his neck.
1:58 a.m.: Word of the riot begins to spread among staff. An infirmary tech locks himself and seven inmates in a portion of the prison hospital ward.
2 a.m.: A group of 75 to 100 inmates reaches the penitentiary’s control center and begins hitting the glass as two corrections officers flee.
2:01 a.m.: An officer tells the control tower to call state police.
2:02 a.m.: Inmates have control of the facility.
2:15 a.m.: The psychological ward is set on fire. City and state police begin arriving.
2:30 a.m.: Maximum security prisoners in Cell Block 3 are set free and form an informal death squad with other violent inmates from E-2 who had sparked the riot.
2:35 a.m.: Gov. Bruce King is alerted.
2:40 a.m.: King alerts National Guard Gen. Franklin Miles.
3 a.m.: According to official reports, the first inmate is killed.
4 a.m.: The so-called death squad begins cutting through a jammed door of Cell Block 4 — where informants are held — with an acetylene cutting torch. Prisoners in the cell block frantically try to signal to state police outside for help. Some of the most brutal murders and mutilations of the uprising take place from 4 to 7 a.m.
5:25 a.m.: The first inmate is released, with injuries inflicted by a meat cleaver. A guard who had been harbored by sympathetic inmates is released in inmate clothing.
6:40 a.m.: A prisoner demands to speak with the media and offers to set up a negotiations table.
6:45 a.m.: Prisoners demand to see Warden Jerry Griffin or Gov. King within four hours.
7 a.m.: Eighty-four prisoners escape through a window and surrender.
7:02 a.m.: A badly beaten guard hostage is released.
7:30 a.m.: The first 50 New Mexico National Guard troops arrive.
8:30 a.m.: Twenty inmates escape the prison and surrender.
8:58 a.m.: Gov. King talks to prisoners by phone and promises to give them access to journalists and not to storm the prison if hostages are kept alive. If demands are met, prisoners say, they’ll give the facility back by midafternoon.
9:15 a.m.: The governor arrives at the penitentiary.
Noon: An inmate negotiator demands to see media members and threatens to decapitate prisoners if the demand is not met.
1:10 p.m.: Thirty more inmates surrender.
1:25 p.m.: About 20 more inmates surrender.
2:48 p.m.: Inmates meet with prison officials.
3:20 p.m.: The governor is notified hostages are still alive.
5:10 p.m.: An inmate threatens to kill guards.
6:50 p.m.: The first body is brought out of the prison by inmates.
7:02 p.m.: A prisoner asks for face-to-face negotiations and access to the media and an attorney.
7:12 p.m.: An inmate negotiator meets briefly with prison officials and a radio journalist and is told journalists will bring a camera into the facility the next day for the news conference the prisoners have been demanding.
11:25 p.m.: A beaten guard is released, tied to a chair.
Sunday, Feb. 3, 1980
1:07 a.m.: Negotiations are halted until later in the morning.
2:30 a.m.: New Mexico Corrections Secretary Adolph Saenz arrives.
8 a.m.: A headcount reveals about 800 inmates are outside the prison.
10 a.m.: Inmate negotiators meet with a TV crew and prison officials.
10:55 a.m.: A hostage escapes with the help of inmates.
12:34 p.m.: The beheaded body of a mentally ill inmate, Paulina Paul, is brought out.
1:26 p.m.: The final two hostages are released.
1:30 p.m.: State police and Santa Fe police enter and secure the facility.
A quick history of New Mexico’s prisons
1885-2020
1885: New Mexico’s first prison is built in Santa Fe.
1912: The average daily population is 427 in a facility built to house 300.
1953: Inmates take a warden and 21 officers hostage in an uprising that ends when then-Deputy Warden Ralph Tahash grabs a rifle from a state police officer and fatally shoots two of the riot leaders. The incident prompts a public outcry for a new prison.
1956: New $8 million Penitentiary of New Mexico is completed south of Santa Fe.
1975: The penitentiary is overcrowded and in a state of disrepair.
1977: Inmate Dwight Duran files a lawsuit claiming prison conditions violate inmates’ rights to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.
1978: Minimum security prison opens in Roswell.
1980: Medium security prison opens in Los Lunas.
Feb. 2-3, 1980: Twelve guards are held hostage, 33 prisoners killed and many others injured in a brutal uprising.
April 1980: Two inmates are stabbed and beaten at the penitentiary. Prisoners stage a food and work strike to protest lack of programming.
July 14, 1980: Gov. Bruce King and lawyers for state prisoners enter into the Duran Consent Decree, in which the state agrees to achieve and maintain standards for inmate living conditions to settle Dwight Duran’s 1977 lawsuit. The agreement covers nearly every aspect of inmate life, including food quality, disciplinary protocols, classification procedures, access to educational programing, medical and mental health care and population controls.
1984: Western New Mexico Correctional Facility near Grants opens as a women’s prison.
1991: State officials and plaintiffs’ attorneys agree to Duran Consent Decree modifications, in which many of the decree’s original requirements are eliminated in exchange for the state’s promise to maintain provisions prohibiting overcrowding “in perpetuity.”
1996: Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility opens near Las Cruces.
1998: Lea County Correctional Facility opens near Hobbs.
1999: Guadalupe County Correctional Facility opens near Santa Rosa.
Aug. 31, 1999: A guard is killed during an uprising at Guadalupe County Correctional Facility.
2005: Juvenile facility in Springer is converted to adult use.
2008: Medium security prison opens in Clayton.
2015: Duran litigation is reopened after allegations of overcrowding at Grants.
2016: Juvenile facility in Springer is converted to a women’s prison.
2018: Inmate-on-inmate violence in the state’s prisons spikes to highest rate in a decade.
Feb. 3, 2020: A federal judge will hold a hearing to review a proposed settlement agreement in the Duran case. If the agreement is approved and the provisions it contains are met, the agreement will bring an end to the Duran decree.
The riot’s toll: 33 inmates killed
Michael Briones, 22, Albuquerque
Lawrence C. Cardon, 24, Las Cruces
Nick Coca, 30, Taos
Richard J. Fierro, 26, Carlsbad
James C. Foley, 19, Albuquerque
Donald J. Gossens, 23, Farmington
Phillip C. Hernandez, 30, Clovis.
Valentino E. Jaramillo, 35, Albuquerque
Kelly E. Johnson, 26, Albuquerque
Steven Lucero, 25, Farmington
Joe A. Madrid, 38, Albuquerque
Ramon Madrid, 40, Las Cruces
Archie M. Martinez, 25, Chimayó
Joseph A. Mirabal, 24, Alamogordo
Ben G. Moreno, 20, Carlsbad
Gilbert O. Moreno, 25, Carlsbad
Thomas O’Meara, 25, Albuquerque
Filiberto M. Ortega, 25, Las Vegas, N.M.
Frank J. Ortega, 20, Las Vegas, N.M.
Paulina Paul, 36, Alamogordo
James Perrin, 34, Chaparral
Robert F. Quintela, 29, Carlsbad
Robert L. Rivera, 28, Albuquerque
Vincent E. Romero, 34, Albuquerque
Herman D. Russell, 26, Waterflow, N.M.
Juan M. Sanchez, 22, Brownsville, Texas
Frankie J. Sedillo, 31, Santa Fe
Larry W. Smith, 31, Kirtland
Leo J. Tenorio, 25, Albuquerque
Thomas C. Tenorio, 28, Albuquerque
Mario Urioste, 28, Santa Fe
Danny D. Waller, 26, Lubbock, Texas
Russell M. Werner, 22, Albuquerque
