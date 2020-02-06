The state Corrections Department has paid Alisha Tafoya Lucero — the agency's Cabinet secretary — $195,000 to settle a civil lawsuit that contended she was paid less than a male counterpart because she was a woman.
Tafoya Lucero's case is one of three lawsuits over violations of the Fair Pay for Women Act the Corrections Department settled last fall after the Court of Appeals ruled in 2018 the law can apply to government workers.
Tafoya Lucero did not respond to a request for comment on the settlement. Her spokesman said in an email response to a question about whether gender pay inequity still exists in the department: "Pay equity matters to the Secretary. She is working with Human Resources and Administrative Services to address pay equity throughout the agency."
Tafoya Lucero, a deputy warden at the Penitentiary of New Mexico at the time, claimed in the 2013 lawsuit she was paid $29 an hour while a male colleague in a similar job was paid $39 an hour.
The state fought the case for six years, paying the Hinkle Shanor law firm about $141,000 to represent the department. It argued state agencies were exempt from the Fair Pay for Women Act signed into law by Gov. Susana Martinez in 2013.
But in July, about a month after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Tafoya Lucero to head the Corrections Department, the agency agreed to the settlement, which until recently was kept confidential per state law.
Governor's Office spokesman Tripp Stelnicki said in an email Thursday there was "no connection whatsoever" between Tafoya Lucero being named secretary and the decision to settle her case.
Thom Cole, a spokesman for the state Risk Management Division, said that although the settlement agreement was signed in July, the mediation at which the deal was made took place in May.
The Corrections Department also has agreed to pay three other women — Kathleen Ayala, Loni Hodge and Melinda Wolinsky — all former staff lawyers with the department — to drop their lawsuits, according to court records.
The amounts of those payouts won't be public for a few more weeks due to a law that allows the state to keep settlements confidential for six months.
Ayala and Hodge filed a joint complaint in 2016, contending the Corrections Department paid them "far less" than a similarly situated male lawyer.
Wolinsky, filed a similar lawsuit that same year. In it, she said she was paid $8,000 per year less than a male counterpart.
The Department argued in all three of the cases that the Fair Pay for Women Act didn't apply to state agencies.
Two First Judicial District Court judges made different rulings on the issue.
Judge Francis J. Mathew ruled in favor of the state, granting a Corrections Department motion to dismiss Wolinsky's case on the grounds the Fair Pay for Women Act did not apply to state workers.
But Judge David K. Thomson — now a state Supreme Court justice — found the act did apply to state workers and denied the state's motion to dismiss the cases filed by Tafoya Lucero, Ayala and Hodge.
The Corrections Department appealed Thomson's ruling to the state Court of Appeals, which issued a ruling in Wolinsky's case in October 2018. The department appealed to the state Supreme Court, which declined to review the lower courts ruling.
"As soon as that happened," said attorney Daniel Faber, who represented the women in the cases, "we started working on how we could settle for all four of the these plaintiffs and it took way longer than it should have."
The state paid Keleher & McLeod law firm about $110,000 to handle the cases brought by Ayala, Hodge and Wolinsky.
Wolinsky said she was not at liberty to disclose the amount of her settlement but that it was gratifying her case was the one to established the Fair Pay for Women Act does apply to state workers.
"The assertion ... that it didn't was just so incredibly insulting," she said. "I'm not sure why the Corrections Department was given the authority to make the argument that women who work for the state shouldn't get paid equal to what a man gets paid. It was surprising coming from a female governor. Governor [Susana] Martinez was the one who signed it into law, but I guess after the fact felt it might cost too much to honor it."
