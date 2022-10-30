Four former state Corrections Department investigators recently agreed to settlements totaling $310,000 in exchange for dropping a lawsuit that alleged high-ranking agency officials quashed their findings of employee misconduct and retaliated against them by gutting their division.

The plaintiffs worked in the Office of Professional Standards, which is responsible for investigating staff misconduct, identifying trends, providing training and recommending policy changes to the Corrections Department secretary. It is considered by some an internal affairs department.

According to their whistleblower lawsuit — filed in state District Court in 2021 and settled earlier this month — department officials up to and including Secretary Alisha Tafoya Lucero “wanted to control, and continue to keep secret … files and investigations which reflected badly upon her, the department and its officials.”

