The state Corrections Department has agreed to pay $479,000 to settle a whistleblower lawsuit filed by an employee who said she faced retaliation and wrongful termination when she reported misogynistic working conditions at a state-run women’s prison in Springer.

The payout is in addition to a $50,000 partial settlement Veronica Bernal Martin previously received on the eve of a state Personnel Board hearing in her case, during which she was reinstated to a new position within the department as part of an agreement that allowed her to continue pursuing her lawsuit.

“Justice was obtained from the results,” Martin’s attorney Ryan Villa said in a phone interview Thursday.

